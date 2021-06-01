Institute For Integrative Nutrition (IIN) Offers Full Tuition Scholarships To Members Of The National Association For The Advancement Of Colored People (NAACP)

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN), the world's largest and leading premier health coaching school, has partnered with the NAACP to provide 35 full Health Coach Training Program scholarships to its members...

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN), the world's largest and leading premier health coaching school, has partnered with the NAACP to provide 35 full Health Coach Training Program scholarships to its members who demonstrate an interest in and commitment to health and well-being, as well as 100 partial tuition grants.

IIN is proud to align with NAACP's efforts by providing education to improve health care equity and health outcomes.

As part of their social justice work, the NAACP is committed to ending racial health disparities, from making health care more affordable to educating communities on improving food choices, creating healthier lifestyle habits, and disrupting systems in these communities that hinder equitable access to health resources. With IIN's Health Coach Training Program, eligible members of the NAACP can further support their communities with a world-renowned education in improving health and creating impactful transformation.

"We're excited to be able to offer our life-changing education to members of this important organization," said Lynda Cloud, IIN's CEO. "The NAACP is doing incredible work to advocate for improved access to health care and health care equity, and IIN is proud to align with their efforts by providing educational resources to help make that possible."

An IIN education empowers individuals to take control of their health, their careers, and their lives through a comprehensive curriculum focusing on nutrition and nutrition science, coaching methodologies, business-building, and personal development and transformation. Graduates of IIN's Health Coach Training Program not only have the opportunity to create their own health coaching careers, but also spread their knowledge and passion for living a healthy, happy life.

"In addition to the NAACP's work to reform policy and community infrastructure that impact the Black community's ability to thrive, it is also of utmost importance to provide education to create sustainable change," said Antoine Holman, NAACP's Vice President of Corporate Relations. "In our partnership with IIN, we know we will be giving our members access to the kind of information that is necessary to improve health and happiness, and in turn, share this knowledge with their communities."

About Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN) Institute for Integrative Nutrition is the world's largest and leading premier online health coaching and nutrition school, with over 110,000 students and graduates in 175 countries.

ABOUT NAACPFounded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP is the largest and pre-eminent civil and social rights organization in the nation. NAACP has a network consisting of over 2,200 units and branches across the nation, along with well over 2M activists. Our mission to is secure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.

