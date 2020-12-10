Instead Of "Defund The Police," The United Police Fund Says "DEFEND THE POLICE!"

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Police Fund (UPF), an advocacy organization in support of our nation's law enforcement officers, has launched a national campaign to counter the movement to "Defund the Police."

In a year marked by violence, increased crime, political division, UPF draws to the human side of the equation, highlighting the day-to-day issues facing the police officers we depend on for protecting our communities, public safety, and crime prevention.

UPF is rallying support for law enforcement and informing the public about key issues. In a widely distributed printed flyer (see image below), UPF says, in part:

"These brave officers commit their lives to protecting others, regardless of the dangers involved, and many of them often suffer injuries, both physical and psychological (such as PTSD and increased risk of suicide). Across the nation, there is an increase in crime, lawlessness, and violence. Extremists are attacking police, putting forward demands to 'defund the police,' and too many politicians are caving in. But instead of 'defund the police,' we at the United Police Fund say: 'DEFEND THE POLICE!'"

