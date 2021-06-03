Instant Water Heater Industry To 2027 - Ariston Thermo, Bradford White And General Electric Among Others Are Featured

DUBLIN, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Instant Water Heater Market by Product Type, Application and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Instant water heater is a heating device that utilizes energy from various external sources to heat water. Selection of a proper water heater depends upon several important factors such as type of building, which it is to be installed into, requirement of householders, availability of fuel types, fuel cost and efficiency of a system, installation and maintenance cost, storage and distribution temperature, and user safety.The hospital and hotel industry has a lot of demand for hot water. Hospitals require enough hot water for washing & bathing of patients, cleaning of buildings, and laundry. Moreover, they require hot water to clean and sanitize surfaces within their facilities. In addition, tankless water heaters are used in hospitals for patients with ageing or sensitive skin, as they require precise heating. Risk of inconsistent heating can be reduced by installing a tankless water heater with built-in temperature control. On the other hand, demand for water heaters is on a constant rise with increase in number of hotels. Small or luxury hotels provide hot water to customers every time they demand for it. This requires a lot of electricity that affects both environments, thus increasing utility bills. Therefore, instant water heaters are widely used in hotels, as they provide instant hot water upon requirement. Hence, increase in number of hotels and hospitals significantly drive growth of the instant water heater market.Electricity prices reflect cost to build, maintain, finance, and operate electricity grids and power plants. Moreover, owing to various factors, such as varying fuel cost, maintenance & operating costs of power plants, and costs related to transmission & distribution systems, several countries are witnessing rise in price of electricity, which, in turn, leads to high operating costs of electric water heaters. Rise in price of electricity is majorly influenced by cost of fuel, as it can vary during periods of high demand. High electricity demand may result increase in demand for fuel such as natural gas, which may result in higher cost to generate electricity. Furthermore, every power plant or grid has its maintenance, construction, and operating costs that lead to price hike. In addition, electricity prices are mostly higher in summers when the demand is extremely high, as more expensive sources for electricity generation are applied to meet the increased demand. Hence, rise in electricity prices and high operating cost of electric water heaters hamper growth of the instant water heater market worldwide.The key players of the global water heater industry profiled in the report include A.O. Smith Corporation, Ariston Thermo S.P.A., Bradford White Corporation, General Electric Company, Ferroli S.P.A, Havells India Ltd, Nihon Itomic Co., Ltd, Rheem Manufacturing Company, Vaillant Group, and Whirlpool Corporation. Key Benefits

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction Chapter 2: Executive Summary Chapter 3: Market Overview3.1.Market Definition and Scope3.2.Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.3.Top Player Positioning, 20193.4.Market Dynamics3.4.1.Drivers3.4.1.1.Construction Industry to Boost Residential Applications of Instant Water Heaters3.4.1.2.Rise in Number of Hospitals & Hotels and Wide Domestic Applications3.4.1.3.Surge in Population and Improvement Infrastructure of Rural Areas3.4.2.Restraints3.4.2.1.Increase in Electricity Prices and High Operating Costs3.4.2.2.Frequent Outages and Electricity Shortage3.4.3.Opportunities3.4.3.1.Opportunities in Developing Countries3.4.3.2.Product Innovation from Instant Water Heater Manufactures3.5.Value Chain Analysis3.6.Parent Market Share3.7.Impact of COVID-19 on Global Instant Water Heater Market Chapter 4: Instant Water Heater Market, by Product Type Chapter 5: Instant Water Heater Market, by Application

Chapter 6: Instant Water Heater Market, by Distribution Channel Chapter 7: Instant Water Heater Market, by Region Chapter 8: Competition Landscape8.1.Top Winning Strategies8.2.Product Mapping8.3.Competitive Dashboard8.4.Competitive Heat Map8.5.Key Developments8.5.1.Acquisition8.5.2.Partnership8.5.3.Product Launch Chapter 9: Company Profiles9.1.A.O. Smith Corporation.9.1.1.Company Overview9.1.2.Key Executives9.1.3.Company Snapshot9.1.4.Product Portfolio9.1.5.R&D Expenditure9.1.6.Business Performance9.2. Ariston Thermo S.P.A.9.2.1.Company Overview9.2.2.Key Executives9.2.3.Company Snapshot9.2.4.Product Portfolio9.2.5.Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.3.Bradford White Corporation.9.3.1.Company Overview9.3.2.Key Executives9.3.3.Company Snapshot9.3.4.Product Portfolio9.3.5.Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.4.General Electric Company.9.4.1.Company Overview9.4.2.Key Executives9.4.3.Company Snapshot9.4.4.Operating Business Segments9.4.5.Product Portfolio9.4.6.R&D Expenditure9.4.7.Business Performance9.5.Ferroli S.P.A.9.5.1.Company Overview9.5.2.Key Executives9.5.3.Company Snapshot9.5.4.Product Portfolio9.6.Havells India Ltd.9.6.1.Company Overview9.6.2.Key Executives9.6.3.Company Snapshot9.6.4.Product Portfolio9.6.5.R&D Expenditure9.6.6.Business Performance9.7.Nihon Itomic Co., Ltd.9.7.1.Company Overview9.7.2.Key Executives9.7.3.Company Snapshot9.7.4.Product Portfolio9.8.Rheem Manufacturing Company9.8.1.Company Overview9.8.2.Key Executives9.8.3.Company Snapshot9.8.4.Product Portfolio9.8.5.Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.9.Vaillant Group.9.9.1.Company Overview9.9.2.Key Executives9.9.3.Company Snapshot9.9.4.Product Portfolio9.9.5.Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.10.Whirlpool Corporation.9.10.1.Company Overview9.10.2.Key Executives9.10.3.Company Snapshot9.10.4.Product Portfolio9.10.5.R&D Expenditure9.10.6.Business Performance

