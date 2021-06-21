Instant® Unveils Massive Amazon Prime Day Deals Just In Time For Launch Of Instant® Air Purifier
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instant® , one of the nation's most trusted household appliance brands, continues its quest to provide approachable, accessible home technology solutions for all consumers with can't-miss deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021.
This comes on the tailwind of the brand's first venture outside of the kitchen with its Instant® Air Purifier debut.
This coveted annual sales event comes on the tailwind of the brand's first venture outside of the kitchen with its Instant® Air Purifier debut earlier in June, 2021. Available exclusively on Amazon, Instant® Air Purifier is one of the first air purification lines to offer a full range of products independently lab-tested to remove 99.9% of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, from treated air. 1 To celebrate the launch, Instant® is offering an exclusive deal on their revolutionary new product for Prime Day shoppers, along with savings on some of its other widely popular items that inspire users to discover amazing, in an instant. The limited time deals from Instant® include:
- Instant Air Purifier (AP 100) : (previously starting at $129.99; now starting at $99.95) is Instant's newest innovation, made with advanced 3-in-1 filtration system and plasma ion technology that works to remove 99.9% of viruses, mold and bacteria from treated air 2 and filters the air five times per hour in an area up to 126 square feet. Offered in a variety of sizes for your family room, office, bedroom or wherever you live, work and play, in pearl and charcoal.
- Instant® Air Purifier (AP 300): (previously starting at $239.99; now starting at $189.95) is Instant's newest innovation, made with advanced 3-in-1 filtration system and plasma ion technology that works to remove 99.9% of viruses, mold and bacteria from treated air 2 and filters the air five times per hour in an area up to 388 square feet. Offered in a variety of sizes for your family room, office, bedroom or wherever you live, work and play, in pearl and charcoal.
- Instant Pot® Duo Crisp + Air Fryer (6-Quart): (previously starting at $149.99; now starting at $119.95) has 11-in-1 functionality doing everything the fan-favorite Instant Pot® does, but with an innovative air fryer lid that offers a game-changing set of cooking techniques at the touch of a button. The lid's EvenCrisp™ technology gives the deep-fried taste and texture with little to no oil, ensuring tender, juicy meals.
- Instant Pot® Duo Crisp + Air Fryer (8-Quart) :(previously starting at $199.99; now starting at $139.95) the hottest new multi-cooker with 11-in-1 touch cooking programs. The Instant Pot® Duo Crisp is a pressure cooker and air fryer with 2 convenient removable lids, ensuring a perfect crunch every time.
- Instant Pot® Duo™ Plus (6-Quart): (previously $199.99; now $59.95) is the perfect blend of price and features for first-time Instant Pot® pressure cooker users, with a new and improved, easy-to-read control panel and 15 Smart Programs to make cooking simple with stress-free venting.
- Instant Pot® Pro™ (6-Quart): (previously $129.99; now $99.95) a new 10-in-1 pressure cooker with 11+ safety features and 28 customizable program settings for those special recipes. Perfect for growing families, meal prep and batch cooking.
- Instant Pot® Duo™ Nova (3-Quart): (previously $99.99, now $49.95) is fast and versatile, designed to support healthy lifestyles as the ideal kitchen essential to pressure cook, slow cook, steam, sauté and more, all in a compact appliance.
- Instant™ Vortex™ Plus (4-Quart) :(previously starting at $89.99; now starting at $69.95) is a 6-in-1 air fryer includes 6 smart programs, each customizable one-touch programs for air frying, roasting and broiling. The easy-to-use display features a touchscreen that shows each stage of cooking. Fast preheating allows for little to no wait time, perfect for small families and couples.
- Instant™ Vortex™ Plus (6-Quart) :(previously starting at $119.99; now starting at $ 89.95) is a air fryer that heats in a fraction of the time of a regular oven, that makes healthy cooking a breeze without the mess, oil and fat, for clean and fast meals.
- Instant™ Omni® Plus (18-Liter) :(previously $249.99; now $169.95)is a replacement to your conventional oven, offering high-performance and an air fryer with a large capacity, yet compact frame so families can dig into healthy homemade meals in no time. This new appliance features a rotisserie function and EvenCrisp™ technology for that crave-worthy, golden finish.
- Instant™ Omni® Pro (18-Liter) :(previously $299.99, now $279.95) is a full-featured toaster oven and air fryer featuring an all-in-one bakery, rotisserie mode, Split Cook™ two-stage cooking, temperature probe and EvenCrisp™ technology. This new all-in-one countertop oven is a hassle-free replacement to conventional models, offering a complete set of cooking tools.
For more information about Instant® Prime Day offerings, visit InstantBrands.com.
About Instant Brands®Instant Brands® is focused on making more moments of togetherness. Every day. In every home. Instant Brands offers a family of brands - Instant Pot®, Instant® Air Purifier, Corelle®, Pyrex®, Corningware®, Snapware®, Chicago Cutlery® and Visions® - all created with people-first, purpose-driven solutions in mind to bring people together all around the home. Everything Instant Brands® makes starts with the consumer: who they are, what they need, how they live together. As their lives evolve, so do the products, identifying meaningful solutions and always looking to delight. Today, Instant Brands® employs more than 2,400 employees on four continents. For more than 100 years, its brands have been innovators in helping people make and enjoy food together. Today, Instant Brands'® products are in millions of homes worldwide. For more information or to join the community, visit InstantBrands.com or follow along on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest.
1 Based on testing of SARS-CoV-2 conducted in laboratory conditions, using a 13 cubic foot chamber to protect scientists from exposure. Not proven to prevent COVID-19. Performance was measured after 10 air exchanges passing through the air purifier to replicate use at the lowest setting in the recommended square foot area. Actual results may vary, depending on usage environment (temperature, humidity, room size and shape, nature and number of particulates in air, etc.), placement of the unit, and product usage (operation duration, operation mode, etc.). Best results with continuous use. For more testing information, go to www.instanthome.com/airpurifiers/testing. 2 Performance claims are calculated based on testing of a single particulate, A. Niger (mold) E. Coli (bacteria), S. Epidermidis (bacteria) or Phi-X174 (virus), in laboratory conditions, designed to replicate air passing through the air purifier at lowest setting in the recommended square foot area. Actual results may vary, depending on placement of the unit, the length of time used, and the nature and number of particulates in air over any period of time. Best results from continuous use. For more testing info, go to www.instanthome.com/airpurifiers/testing.
