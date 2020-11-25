Install Of The Month: Backyard Greens

RED RIDGE, Utah, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the dry, desert climate of Utah, maintaining a natural grass landscape can be a daunting task. One Red Ridge homeowner was looking for a beautiful, low-maintenance way to transform his outdoor space while also providing a way to entertain guests on his 18,000 square foot property. The client reached out to Backyard Greens for the installation of a custom putting green.

Backyard Greens recently installed a combination of 2,000 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's True Putt putting green, Diamond Light Spring, and TigerTurf pet turf at the Utah home. True Putt is a high-quality putting green, which features a field green tone in a beautiful 38 ounce face weight. The slit film polypropylene grass blades are perfectly designed to allow golf balls to react at PGA level. Each grass blade contains U.V. inhibitors that are installed at the manufacturing level, so the putting green will retain its beautiful color for years to come. It's ideal for any backyard putting green, public or private courses.

"The client is a huge golfer, and he wanted the home of his dreams to be surrounded by golf," Backyard Greens' owner, Cecil Read stated. The contractor mentioned that his client doesn't have pets, but he wanted to install synthetic turf and pet turf so that his kids and grandchildren would have something set up for the long term. The homeowner also hosts parties, events, and corporate retreats on the property. Read chose SGW's products because they are high quality, long lasting, and can endure Utah's desert weather.

In business for 20 years, Backyard Greens specializes in putting greens installations. The company started with 3 putting greens and has completed over 2400 jobs. Serving all of Utah, Backyard Greens employs 21 people, and has completed installations in Washington, Idaho, California, Nevada, Wyoming, and Colorado.

Read mentioned that knowledge and detail sets him apart, and that customer service should be natural. He's proud to be one of the country's largest dealers.

When asked about his goal, he said, "To help other turf companies grow, and contribute to other businesses' knowledge on turf."

Backyard Greens is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" Winner for November 2020.

Backyard Greens:

Backyard Greens specializes in putting green installations across the State of Utah. Established in 2000, the company takes pride in offering its clients custom-designed putting greens of the highest quality. You can learn more about Backyard Greens by visiting their website at

www.backyardgreens.com , on Instagram @Backyard_Greens, and on Facebook at Backyard Greens.

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com

