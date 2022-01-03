INSTADOSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Instadose Pharma Corp. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Instadose Pharma Corp. ("Instadose" or the "Company") (Other OTC: INSD) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Instadose securities between December 8, 2020 and November 24, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until February 28, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

On November 23, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") announced a temporary suspension in the trading of Instadose securities due to concerns regarding the adequacy and accuracy of information about the Company in the marketplace. The SEC specifically noted stock price and volume increases of Instadose stock unsupported by the Company's assets and financial information, trading that may be associated with individuals related to a control person at the Company, and operations at the Company's Canadian affiliate. On this news, the Company's share price declined by $3.69 per share, or approximately 13%, from $28.30 per share to close at $24.61 per share on November 23, 2021, which was immediately before trading was halted.

On December 9, 2021, when the Company's securities resumed trading, the stock price opened and closed at $2.00 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Instadose shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220102005007/en/