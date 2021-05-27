Instacart Launches "Priority Delivery" & Introduces 30-Minute Grocery Delivery

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, today introduced "Priority Delivery," a new experience that unlocks faster grocery delivery for customers across the U.S. and Canada. As part of this launch, customers in some of the largest cities in the U.S. will now have access to grocery delivery in as fast as 30 minutes. With Priority Delivery, Instacart is bringing the in-store express lane online, helping customers immediately get what they need delivered from their favorite grocers and specialty retailers. With this launch, Instacart is unveiling a new Priority Delivery product experience that makes it even easier for customers to discover the fastest delivery windows available in their area.

As part of the rollout of Priority Delivery, customers in more than 15 of the largest cities in the U.S., including Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, San Diego, San Francisco, and Seattle, across more than 300 store locations, will now be able to access 30-minute delivery from dozens of beloved grocers and specialty retailers in their area, including Ralphs, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market and Stater Bros. After this initial launch, Instacart plans to bring 30-minute delivery to more cities across more retailer locations over the coming months. Additionally, as part of the Priority Delivery launch, Instacart is also expanding 45-minute and 60-minute delivery for more customers in more cities nationwide - making the weekly grocery shop faster than ever before.

"We know that no two grocery shops are created equal - whether it's a bulk buy for the week ahead or just a few ingredients for tonight's dinner - so we're launching new features that support the many ways people shop for their groceries today," said Daniel Danker, Vice President of Product at Instacart. "For many customers, every minute counts when they're in a pinch and need something in a hurry. With today's launch of Priority Delivery, we're redefining the 'quick run to the store' and bringing the grocery express lane online for customers."

Instacart is ushering in new product experiences that make it even easier for customers to shop from the Instacart marketplace and discover their favorite retailers and fastest delivery windows available in their area. Priority Delivery gives customers a real-time view of the fastest available delivery windows - indicated by a new lightning bolt icon - enabling customers to shop based on what they need, when they want it and where they want to shop.

About InstacartInstacart is the leading online grocery platform in North America. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 600 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from nearly 55,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart's delivery service is available to 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership that includes reduced service fees and unlimited free delivery on orders over $35.

