Instacart Earns Top Marks In Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, today proudly announced that it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

"At Instacart, we're deeply committed to fostering an inclusive and supportive culture shaped by values, practices, and policies that allow our employees to thrive," said Christina Hall, Chief Human Resources Officer at Instacart. "We're honored to be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality and are dedicated to continuing to further invest in meaningful actions and programs that create a sense of belonging and community in the workplace."

The results of the 2021 CEI showcase how U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Instacart's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families

Supporting an inclusive culture

Corporate social responsibility

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. "This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision."

Instacart has five active employee resource groups (ERGs) that contribute to building a more inclusive culture and business. The Rainbow Carrots, Instacart's LGBTQIA+ ERG, is dedicated to celebrating diversity in the LGBTQ+ community, driving improvements in the work environment, and providing support and opportunities for queer Instacart employees.

