Inspur Information Unveils InMerge HCI Systems Targeting AI, Edge And Cloud Computing

Inspur Information, a leading provider of data center infrastructure products and solutions, and Nutanix, a leader in hyperconverged solutions, have jointly unveiled four inMerge HCI systems for emerging applications like AI, multi-cloud, and edge computing. With these diverse data center solution offerings, enterprises could dramatically speed up digital transformation.

The four HCI systems are built on Inspur's NF5280M5 server and i24 multi-node server, with targeted optimization of density, storage, and heterogeneous computing. They provide data center users with open, flexible, and powerful HCI solutions.

According to Gartner, the reach of hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) is extending beyond small and medium-sized businesses to the data centers of large enterprises; the application scenarios are expanding from virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), server consolidation, and remote/branch offices to full-stack scenarios that include software-defined data centers, multi-cloud management and other critical workloads. It is estimated that 70 percent of enterprises will be running some form of HCI by 2023.

Hyperconverged cloud-native architecture features short deployment times and easy O&M (operation and maintenance), making it a better choice for enterprises building their IT infrastructure. Inspur plans to work closely with Nutanix in improving technical testing and optimizing application scenarios to bring about a more robust data center of the future.

Designed to serve emerging business scenarios like AI, multi-cloud, and edge computing, Inspur's four inMerge HCI systems are: inMerge1000M5L (General Purpose), inMerge1000M5G (GPU Optimized), inMerge1000M5S (Storage Optimized), and inMerge900M5S (High-Density, Storage Optimized). The series' simplified and flexible architecture helps users build an efficient and agile IT infrastructure.

Targeting general cloud computing scenarios like virtualization, private clouds, and multi-cloud management, inMerge1000M5L is compatible with major virtualization platforms, which allows convenient expansion and easy management of enterprise cloud infrastructure.

For VDI and graphic computing for medium-sized and large enterprises, inMerge1000M5G enables unified management of CPU+GPU heterogeneous computing resources, and introduces the innovative Shadow Clone technology to halve desktop launch times.

Targeting key applications like databases and big data, inMerge1000M5S can hold up to 24 hard drives and offers a number of hybrid and all-flash storage solutions, including SAS and NVMe, with great strength on high data throughput.

inMerge900M5S can satisfy stricter demands for density and deployment speed at the edge, accommodating up to 4 dual-socket server nodes in a 2U chassis, which means a significantly higher density. An integrated design facilitating deployment and management allows enterprises with multiple branches and logistics centers to quickly establish a micro data center at the edge.

Next-generation information technologies like cloud computing, AI, and edge computing are becoming new drivers behind the global economy. HCI is widely used in the Internet, finance, manufacturing, energy, and other major sectors. As hyper convergence technology matures and is applied to more specific scenarios, more and more enterprises will find value in adopting its stable yet flexible architecture to build their data centers.

