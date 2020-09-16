CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspirotec, Inc. expands to meet large demand for its AirAnswers™ airborne COVID-19 testing device with the support of global thought leader, Dr. Robert L. Murphy.

AirAnswers™ by Inspirotec, Inc. is the only commercial air sampling device that has the capability to collect ultra fine particles (0.1um) including aero-allergens, various bacteria and viruses, including the capture of airborne COVID. The company has several major announcements (1) adding Dr. Robert Murphy of Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, a COVID expert to the Scientific Advisory Board, (2) expanded state of the art COVID testing, and (3) a follow up COVID study at the University of Chicago with AirAnswers™ to build upon the first study's success.

Inspirotec, Inc. has expanded its collaboration efforts with the addition of Robert L. Murphy, MD to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Murphy is Professor of Medicine and Biomedical Engineering at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and McCormick School of Engineering, Executive Director, The Institute for Global Health and John P. Phair Professor of Infectious Diseases. He has been featured routinely throughout the COVID-19 outbreak as a thought leader to media outlets and will serve as a key resource to the Inspirotec team.

"The two primary sources for transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, include person-to-person spread by respiratory droplets and when the virus becomes aerosolized in a confined space such as a classroom, home, business or workplace. As the summer winds down and activities move indoors, it becomes critically important to determine if the local environment is safe and the risk for infection is as low as theoretically possible," says Dr. Robert L. Murphy.

In July 2020, an open letter to the World Health Organization (WHO) was published in Clinical Infectious Diseases addressing the methods of transmission for COVID-19. Endorsed by 239 scientists worldwide, the letter encouraged WHO to revise their past statements regarding how the virus spreads to include airborne transmission. The letter provided evidence that smaller respiratory particles can linger in the air for hours, especially indoors, and can be a mode of transmission for COVID-19. This revelation raises concerns about how the virus was previously understood and how the new normal will be defined.

AirAnswers™ has the capability to sample and test airborne COVID-19. This was recently proven in a feasibility study performed by Jayant Pinto, MD and colleagues at The University of Chicago's Biological Sciences Division and Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, with collaboration from the Inspirotec team. Having proof of principle, a follow-up larger scale study has begun to measure aerosolized SARS-CoV-2 in the hospital setting and optimize the application of the AirAnswersTM platform technology.

The capabilities of the AirAnswers™ device will provide peace of mind to the global community as we embrace the new normal with COVID-19 and other viral threats that may arise in the future through the proactive monitoring of indoor environments. The groundbreaking science behind AirAnswers™ is quite remarkable. It is literally rocket science. The device utilizes ion particles to generate tremendous air flow. Over one million liters of air are circulated and sampled through the device over the course of a five-day period, with no moving parts or filters. Inspirotec is bringing an innovative solution to detect a myriad of invisible threats to our health related to small airborne particles that are increasing in seriousness around the globe.

The Inspirotec team is using state-of-the-art real-time thermal cyclers to test SARS-CoV-2 samples using a CDC written protocol within its BSL-2 (biosafety level 2) rated laboratory. Inspirotec takes quality very seriously. Inspirotec has 4 critical ISO certifications: for manufacturing excellence (ISO 13485:2016), overall company quality processes and controls (ISO 9001:2015), personnel occupational health and safety management system (ISO 45001:2018), and best practices for protecting our environment (ISO 14001:2015). Inspirotec has successfully completed our laboratory audit and will receive their AIHA ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation certificate for laboratory testing by September.

This revolutionary combination of sampling, detection, and testing has the capability to monitor a multitude of public area types for the presence of the virus along with validating cleaning protocols or confirmation of efficacy for active air purification technology installations.

"Our original seed funding from the Thiel Foundation to prove that the underlying technology would be able to capture any class airborne agent has now been demonstrated by our ability to rapidly adapt to the new normal and take on monitoring of airborne COVID, or whatever else the world will throw at human populations in the future," says Dr. Julian Gordon, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Inspirotec.

Improving the quality of life for people around the globe is our mission. Being able to sample and identify particles in the air, including viruses, can be the first step towards breathing relief for individuals struggling with allergies and asthma. Verifying employee work environments, your child's school, large gathering public spaces and countless other examples are safe from airborne viral threats is the invaluable peace of mind the population deserves.

Inspirotec, Inc. is the only company providing airborne allergen detection either through physicians, industrial hygienists, indoor air quality professionals, home resale, or direct to consumer. It has developed a highly sensitive patented technology for testing and measuring biological agents in the air, including bacteria, viruses and specifically SARS-CoV-2.

Inspirotec's vision is to improve health and happiness by finding allergy and mold solutions in transforming the home environment critical to our wellbeing. Our mission is to deliver the most personalized prevention and management solutions for allergies, asthma, and respiratory conditions. https://airanswers.com

Inspirotec has an extensive portfolio of patents* as well as publications in peer-reviewed literature.

*US patents 8,038,944, 9,216,421, 9,360,402, 9,481,904, 9,618,431 as well as patents and application worldwide.

