InspireMD To Participate At The Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference And Present To Investors On May 14, 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE American: NSPR) developer of the CGuard™ Embolic Prevention System (EPS) for the prevention of stroke caused by the treatment of Carotid Artery Disease (CAD), announced today that...

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE American: NSPR) developer of the CGuard™ Embolic Prevention System (EPS) for the prevention of stroke caused by the treatment of Carotid Artery Disease (CAD), announced today that management will participate at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on May 14, 2021.

Chief Executive Officer Marvin Slosman will deliver his corporate presentation at 11:10am ET on May 14, 2021.

Investors can also request a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Slosman to be arranged following the conclusion of the conference.

Investors can register for the conference here: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/global/.

About InspireMD, Inc.InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free, long-term outcomes.

InspireMD's common stock is quoted on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol NSPR and certain warrants are quoted on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol NSPR.WS and NSPR.WSB.

Investor Contacts:Craig ShoreChief Financial OfficerInspireMD, Inc.888-776-6804craigs@inspiremd.com

CORE IR investor-relations@inspiremd.com