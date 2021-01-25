Inspired Announces New Contract With Entain

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired") (INSE) - Get Report announced today it has signed a new long-term agreement with Entain plc (LSE: ENT) to provide its Virtual Sports products across Entain's online brands and retail venues. This represents a significant extension in scope and duration to the current arrangements with the group. Entain is one of the world's largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating in the online and retail sector in more than 20 countries. Via its proprietary technology platform, Entain offers sports betting, casino, poker and bingo online using some of the industry's most iconic brands such as Ladbrokes, Coral, BetMGM, bwin, Sportingbet, Eurobet, partypoker, partycasino, Gala and Foxy Bingo.

"Inspired and Entain have been collaborating closely for the past decade through a successful partnership in both the online and retail channels," said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Operating Officer of Inspired. "This new agreement is testament to the strength of our offerings and we look forward to extending our long-standing relationship and opening it up to new territories for Inspired, including North America, with Entain's recognized brands."

"Inspired has been a trusted key supplier and their Virtuals have proven to be very popular with our customers in both our retail venues and via our interactive platforms," said Sandeep Tiku, Chief Operating Officer of Entain. "We have been impressed with their continued innovation in Virtuals and we are excited that even more of our customers will be able to enjoy Inspired's best-in-class content for the first time."

Inspired's multi award-winning Virtual Sports are popular worldwide, appealing to a wide variety of players through more than 40,000 retail channels and 100+ websites in 35 countries. Trailers and demos of the latest Virtual Sports offerings are available at www.inseinc.com/virtuals/.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across retail and mobile channels around the world. The Company's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for more than 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 44,000 retail channels; digital games for 100+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 19,000 devices. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

