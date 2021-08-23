INSPIRE21 Returns For Its 10th Luxury Hospitality Event

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Luxury Hotel Association will hold its 10th annual INSPIRE21 conference on investment and innovation in luxury hospitality at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, Santa Monica on December 2-3. The event has a powerful line-up of speakers who will share their experiences of the last year and more.

Michelle Russo, Founder & CEO, hotelAVE will be giving a 2022 Economic & Investment Outlook and Kevin Kelly, CEO, Sensei, will be talking about The Role of Wellness in the Recovery and Predictions for the Future.

F&B ROI - has the Game Changed Post-Covid will be moderated by Alex M. Susskind, Professor, Cornell Institute of Food and Beverage Management with panelists Adam Crocini, Vice President and Global Head, Food & Beverage Brands, Hilton, Elizabeth Blau, Founder & CEO, Blau + Associates, and Romy Bhojwani, Head of Hospitality Asset Management, Brookfield.

The ILHA's official audiovisual partner is Audio Visual Management Solutions (AVMS), who will be providing the event technology and hybrid experience for the conference. As a proven AV provider with over 135 luxury hotel partnerships, AVMS is known for their "hospitality above all" approach, innovative solutions and unmatched value for their properties.

About the International Luxury Hotel Association

The International Luxury Hotel Association is the luxury hospitality's preeminent association promoting, unifying and advancing the industry through insight, opinion and research.

ILHA reaches an audience of more than 500,000 hotel professionals in 90+ countries and produces LUXURY HOTELIERS Magazine, ILHA SmartBrief and the INSPIRE SUMMITS in Europe and North America. They also run LinkedIn's largest hospitality and travel group which ranks in the top 100 of the more than 10 million professional groups on LinkedIn. Connect with us on theilha.com , hospitality and travel forum , ILHA Facebook , ILHA Instagram , ILHA Twitter , ILHA YouTube

