INSPIRE21 Conference Prepares Luxury Hotels For 2022

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Luxury Hotel Association will hold its 10th annual INSPIRE21 conference at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, Santa Monica on December 2-3. Speakers will address the challenges luxury hoteliers are facing as they drive the recovery of hospitality and look to the future.

The conference will follow a hybrid format with an in-person event where attendees can network with industry leaders and reconnect with colleagues in the luxury hotel industry. Virtual attendees can take advantage of the live-streamed and recorded sessions, expanding their knowledge and discovering real-world solutions.

Kevin Kelly, CEO, Sensei will talk about The Role of Wellness in the Recovery and Predictions for the Future and Cindy Estis Green, CEO & Co-Founder, Kalibri Labs , will give a keynote on Operating in the Age of Digital Disruption.

"The hotel industry didn't need a pandemic," said Cindy, "when they were already battling epic changes borne from a rapidly expanding digital marketplace. Retailers, bankers and newspapers have all been turned upside down by it; how will hotels manage? The implications are important to understand for hotels operating in a world where consumers are beholden to the likes of Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Airbnb. Recovering from the pandemic brought its own challenges, but it also revealed many opportunities for upper-tier hotels."

Cindy Estis Green will explore how a luxury hotel can take advantage of the disruption over the next 1-3 years, whether the approach to customer acquisition will change and how the industry will measure its success? Data will be shared on luxury hotel performance pre-and post-COVID along with expectations of how the hotel industry will evolve over the next 5-10 years.

Maestro property management solutions will be partnering with the ILHA and is the preferred Web Browser based cloud and on-premises PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups. Maestro's PCI certified and EMV ready enterprise system offers a Web browser version (or Windows) complete with 20+ integrated modules on a single database, including mobile and contactless apps to support a digitalized guest journey as well as staff operations. Maestro's sophisticated solutions empower operators to increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and engage guests with a personalized experience from booking to check out and everything in between. For over 40 years Maestro's Diamond Plus Service has provided unparalleled 24/7 North American based support and education services to keep hospitality groups productive and competitive.

Join us at INSPIRE21 and meet decision-makers, discover new products and services, and learn the latest trends and innovations in the luxury hospitality industry.

The International Luxury Hotel Association is the luxury hospitality's preeminent association promoting, unifying and advancing the industry through insight, opinion and research.

ILHA reaches an audience of more than 500,000 hotel professionals in 90+ countries and produces LUXURY HOTELIERS Magazine, ILHA SmartBrief and the INSPIRE SUMMITS in Europe and North America. They also run LinkedIn's largest hospitality and travel group which ranks in the top 100 of the more than 10 million professional groups on LinkedIn. Connect with us on theilha.com , hospitality and travel forum , ILHA Facebook , ILHA Instagram , ILHA Twitter , ILHA YouTube

