INSPIRE2020 Luxury Hospitality Conference Accessible To Everyone

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoteliers and hospitality professionals around the world will be able to tune in on December 14&15 to the virtual INSPIRE2020 event to learn how they can move forward from surviving to thriving. Tickets will be free to the conference sessions with the option to upgrade to a power pass for those who would like to network, access the virtual expo and schedule face-to-face meetings.

There will be partner sessions with demos and presentations on new products and services, Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions with industry leaders and Power Sessions where experts share the challenges they have been facing and the way forward.

Jeremy McCarthy, Group Director of Spa & Wellness, Mandarin Oriental, will moderate the panel discussion Wellness Programming to Entice your Guest and Enhance Revenue, with panelists, Patrick Huey, Vice President, Spa & Retail, Montage, and Chairman of the Board, ISPA, Niamh O'Connell, Group Vice President of Guest Experience & Wellness, Rosewood Hotel Group, Anna Bjurstam, Senior Strategic Advisor, Six Senses, Susan Santiago, Head of Lifestyle & Miraval Operations, Hyatt and Laura Gerchik, US General Manager, Biologique Recherche USA.

Elizabeth Palomino, Head of Travel, Google, will talk about How Brands can Defend Premium Positioning by Connecting with Emerging Travelers Needs and Motivators, and Brent Smith, Professor of Marketing, Emerson College, will interview Brian De Lowe, President & Co-Founder, Proper Hospitality, on how they are reinventing themselves to stay relevant.

Sponsors will present hoteliers with innovative technology, services and products that will grow their business and improve their bottom line. Interested attendees will be able to view the Lume Pad tablet, which offers both an intuitive interface and immersive 3D images that improve the guest experience, create emotional connections, enhance safety and bolster revenue from in-room services. By showcasing everything in immersive 3D - from room service to retail and spa services to special hotel activities and entertainment - guests can connect and interact like never before while making purchases and scheduling reservations directly from the easy-to-clean tablet. You can also gather valuable analytics and reports that help you to better serve guests and personalize their stay with real-time updates and offers. In short, the Lume Pad is the perfect tool to revolutionize and re-imagine luxury, lifestyle and guest experiences in the post-COVID world.

