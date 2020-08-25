Insperity Now Servicing Norfolk

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America's best businesses, today announced it is now offering sales and service capabilities to the Norfolk, Virginia area.

"Our expansion into Norfolk reflects our continued commitment to business in America and extends our mission to help businesses succeed so communities prosper," said Jay E. Mincks, Insperity executive vice president of sales and marketing. "With more than 34 years of HR experience, Insperity's premium solutions and exceptional level of care allow business owners and leaders to focus on growing their companies, giving them a competitive edge in the marketplace."

The company named Scott Hunter as district manager of the Norfolk office. He will be responsible for helping to oversee area sales efforts.

Hunter has more than 25 years of sales and management experience. Prior to joining Insperity, he founded an insurance technology company. Hunter earned his Bachelor of Arts from William & Mary.

The Norfolk office number is 757-271-0450.

About Insperity

Insperity ®, a trusted advisor to America's best businesses for more than 34 years, provides an array of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. Offering the most comprehensive suite of products and services available in the marketplace, Insperity delivers administrative relief, better benefits, reduced liabilities and a systematic way to improve productivity through its premier Workforce Optimization ® solution. Additional company offerings include Traditional Payroll and Human Capital Management, Time and Attendance, Performance Management, Organizational Planning, Recruiting Services, Employment Screening, Retirement Services and Insurance Services. With 2019 revenues of $4.3 billion, Insperity supports more than 100,000 businesses with over 2 million employees nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.insperity.com.

