InsightsEDU Conference For Higher Education Professionals To Be Held February 25-27 In Denver, CO.

HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Dynamics, a market-leading inquiry generation, marketing, enrollment management and retention services provider in the adult and online student segment of higher education, has announced its upcoming conference - InsightsEDU. The conference will be held in Denver, CO, February 25-27, 2022. Previously known as the Conference on Adult Learner Enrollment Management (CALEM Conference), InsightsEDU will offer higher ed leaders the opportunity to come together and discuss the latest trends and insights on attracting and engaging today's career-focused non-traditional students. Three conference tracks will cover topics on enrollment management, marketing, and leadership. In addition to the live conference in Denver, participants can elect to attend virtually.

Education Dynamics CEO Bruce Douglas noted, "We are thrilled to have education leaders from across the country joining us at InsightsEDU. Our team is dedicated to delivering the best possible conference experience for college and university professionals seeking to navigate the current enrollment management landscape. InsightsEDU is an incredible opportunity to learn more about the preferences of today's students and hear the latest trends in guiding them toward their academic goals."

About Education DynamicsEducation Dynamics is the industry leader in helping colleges and universities find new adult students and achieve their enrollment goals. As the trusted partner to more than 500 higher educational institutions, Education Dynamics has earned a reputation for providing the resources and expertise required to meet a wide range of industry challenges, delivering inquiry generation and agency of record marketing (e.g. paid digital, organic search, awareness), enrollment management, retention, and technology solutions to colleges and universities across the country. For more information, please visit: educationdynamics.com

