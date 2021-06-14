Insights On The Yeast Global Market To 2026 - By Form, Type, Application And Region

DUBLIN, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Yeast Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global yeast market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Yeast is a single-cell microorganism which can grow with or without oxygen. In the presence of oxygen, it converts sugar into energy, biomass and carbon dioxide. Whereas in the absence of oxygen, it does not grow efficiently, and the sugar is converted into intermediate by-products such as glycerol, ethanol and carbon dioxide. As it is a rich source of vitamins and high dietary proteins, it is commonly used in the production of food products including bread, cheese, vinegar, sourdoughs, and fermented meat and vegetables.Yeast is widely employed in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for preparing alcoholic beverages, bakery items and ready-to-eat (RTE) food products. It is used for enhancing the quality, aroma, texture and flavor of the product, as well as for accelerating the fermentation process. Apart from this, the market is witnessing a rise in the demand for nutritional yeast, especially from the vegan population. It is incorporated as a condiment in different dishes since it has a nutty and cheesy flavor which helps in emulating the taste of cheese in vegan dishes, thickening the consistency of sauces and dressings, and providing a boost of nutrients. Furthermore, the increasing acceptance of bioethanol as an alternative fuel is strengthening the growth of the market, as it assists in reducing environmental pollution and minimizing crude oil consumption. Bioethanol can be produced using different types of feedstocks, including sucrose, starch, lignocellulosic and algal biomass through the process of fermentation by utilizing yeast. Looking forward, the global yeast market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).This report provides a deep insight into the global yeast market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the yeast market in any manner. Report Coverage:

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Form:

Dry Yeast

Instant Yeast

Fresh Yeast

Others

Market Breakup by Type:

Baker's Yeast

Brewer's Yeast

Wine Yeast

Bioethanol Yeast

Feed Yeast

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Food

Bakery

Alcoholic Beverages

Prepared Food

Others

Feed

Other Applications

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Associated British Foods, Lesaffre, Angel Yeast, Cargill, Chr. Hansen, Alltech, Lallemand, DSM, Nutreco, Kerry Group, Synergy Flavors, Archer Daniels Midland, Oriental Yeast Company, Diamond V, Pacific Ethanol, Leiber, etc. Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Yeast Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Form5.5 Market Breakup by Type5.6 Market Breakup by Application5.7 Market Breakup by Region5.8 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Form6.1 Dry Yeast6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Instant Yeast6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Fresh Yeast6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Others6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Type7.1 Baker's Yeast7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Brewer's Yeast7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Wine Yeast7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Bioethanol Yeast7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Feed Yeast7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Others7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Food8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Major Applications8.1.2.1 Bakery8.1.2.2 Alcoholic Beverages8.1.2.3 Prepared Food8.1.2.4 Others8.1.3 Market Forecast8.2 Feed8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Others8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Europe9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Asia Pacific9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Middle East and Africa9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Latin America9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 Associated British Foods13.3.2 Lesaffre13.3.3 Angel Yeast13.3.4 Cargill13.3.5 Chr. Hansen13.3.6 Alltech13.3.7 Lallemand13.3.8 DSM13.3.9 Nutreco 13.3.10 Kerry Group 13.3.11 Synergy Flavors 13.3.12 Archer Daniels Midland 13.3.13 Oriental Yeast Company 13.3.14 Diamond V 13.3.15 Pacific Ethanol 13.3.16 Leiber

