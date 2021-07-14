Insights On The Workforce Management Global Market To 2026 - By Solution, Service, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical And Region

DUBLIN, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Workforce Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global workforce management market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Workforce management (WFM) refers to a collection of tools and processes that enables an organization to monitor and centralize the data for their human resource utilization. It includes various performance-based software and tools to enhance the efficiencies of front-line supervisors, corporate management, managers and workers across the organization. It can perform multiple functions, such as workforce forecast and scheduling, HR management and workforce analysis. It can also create customized workflows that enhance overall productivity and make decision-making more efficient. Owing to this, it finds extensive applications across various industries, including banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), medical, government & defense, transportation & logistics, retail and information technology (IT).The growing need for automation across industries, along with the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. With an increasing focus on workforce optimization, organizations are extensively employing WFM solutions to manage time and avoid duplication of tasks. Furthermore, cloud-based solutions minimize the requirements for physical hardware, which is also boosting the adoption of these solutions in organizations. The platform also reduces the overall operational costs and enhances the scalability of the infrastructure by providing access to various endpoints.

Additionally, increasing penetration of smartphones, along with the prevailing trend of Bring-Your-Own-Devices (BYOD), is also creating a positive impact on the market growth. With the deployment of WFM solutions, the employer can track the progress on tasks at any point of time while providing the employees with secure access to official files. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, especially in developing economies, rising awareness about the benefits of WFM, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of IT, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global workforce management market to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being ADP, Atoss Software AG, HotSchedules Inc., Huntington Business Systems, IBM, Kronos Inc., Oracle Corporation, Reflexis Systems, SAP SE, Ultimate Software Group Inc., Verint Systems, Workday Inc., WorkForce Software LLC, etc. Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Workforce Management Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Solution6.1 Absence Management6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Performance Management6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Workforce Scheduling6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Time and Attendance Management6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Workforce Analytics6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Others6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Service7.1 Implementation Services7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Support and Maintenance Services7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Training and Education Services7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Deployment Type8.1 Cloud-based8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 On-premises8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Organization Size9.1 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Large Enterprises9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Vertical10.1 Government and Defense10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Healthcare10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Transportation and Logistics10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast10.5 Telecom and IT10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Forecast10.6 Consumer Goods and Retail10.6.1 Market Trends10.6.2 Market Forecast10.7 Manufacturing10.7.1 Market Trends10.7.2 Market Forecast10.8 Energy and Utilities10.8.1 Market Trends10.8.2 Market Forecast10.9 Others10.9.1 Market Trends10.9.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Region11.1 North America11.1.1 United States11.1.1.1 Market Trends11.1.1.2 Market Forecast11.1.2 Canada11.1.2.1 Market Trends11.1.2.2 Market Forecast11.2 Asia Pacific11.2.1 China11.2.1.1 Market Trends11.2.1.2 Market Forecast11.2.2 Japan11.2.2.1 Market Trends11.2.2.2 Market Forecast11.2.3 India11.2.3.1 Market Trends11.2.3.2 Market Forecast11.2.4 South Korea11.2.4.1 Market Trends11.2.4.2 Market Forecast11.2.5 Australia11.2.5.1 Market Trends11.2.5.2 Market Forecast11.2.6 Indonesia11.2.6.1 Market Trends11.2.6.2 Market Forecast11.2.7 Others11.2.7.1 Market Trends11.2.7.2 Market Forecast11.3 Europe11.3.1 Germany11.3.1.1 Market Trends11.3.1.2 Market Forecast11.3.2 France11.3.2.1 Market Trends11.3.2.2 Market Forecast11.3.3 United Kingdom11.3.3.1 Market Trends11.3.3.2 Market Forecast11.3.4 Italy11.3.4.1 Market Trends11.3.4.2 Market Forecast11.3.5 Spain11.3.5.1 Market Trends11.3.5.2 Market Forecast11.3.6 Russia11.3.6.1 Market Trends11.3.6.2 Market Forecast11.3.7 Others11.3.7.1 Market Trends11.3.7.2 Market Forecast11.4 Latin America11.4.1 Brazil11.4.1.1 Market Trends11.4.1.2 Market Forecast11.4.2 Mexico11.4.2.1 Market Trends11.4.2.2 Market Forecast11.4.3 Others11.4.3.1 Market Trends11.4.3.2 Market Forecast11.5 Middle East and Africa11.5.1 Market Trends11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country11.5.3 Market Forecast 12 SWOT Analysis 13 Value Chain Analysis 14 Porters Five Forces Analysis 15 Price Indicators 16 Competitive Landscape16.1 Market Structure16.2 Key Players16.3 Profiles of Key Players16.3.1 ADP16.3.1.1 Company Overview16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio16.3.1.3 Financials16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.2 Atoss Software AG16.3.2.1 Company Overview16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio16.3.2.3 Financials16.3.3 HotSchedules Inc.16.3.3.1 Company Overview16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio16.3.4 Huntington Business Systems16.3.4.1 Company Overview16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio16.3.5 IBM16.3.5.1 Company Overview16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio16.3.5.3 Financials16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.6 Kronos Inc.16.3.6.1 Company Overview16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio16.3.7 Oracle Corporation16.3.7.1 Company Overview16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio16.3.7.3 Financials16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.8 Reflexis Systems16.3.8.1 Company Overview16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio16.3.9 SAP SE16.3.9.1 Company Overview16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio16.3.9.3 Financials16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 16.3.10 Ultimate Software Group Inc.16.3.10.1 Company Overview16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio16.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis 16.3.11 Verint Systems16.3.11.1 Company Overview16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio16.3.11.3 Financials16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis 16.3.12 Workday Inc.16.3.12.1 Company Overview16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio16.3.12.3 Financials16.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis 16.3.13 WorkForce Software LLC16.3.13.1 Company Overview16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

