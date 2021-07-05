Insights On The Wi-Fi Chipset Global Market To 2026 - By Product, Band MIMO Configuration And Region

DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wi-Fi Chipset Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Wi-Fi chipset market reached a value of US$ 17.13 Billion in 2020. The Wi-Fi technology uses wireless transmitter and chipset to send information to mobile devices for wireless networking. These chipsets access Wi-Fi hotspots to enable the users to access networked services without the requirement of standard cables. Since the per-unit cost of a chip is usually low, these chips are mostly used in routers, computer laptops and cellular phones, and can also be used in computers or workstations in a local area network (LAN). With the growing applications of the Internet of Things (IoT), these chipsets are now also being incorporated in home appliances like air-conditioners, water heaters, washing machines and televisions.Owing to the high penetration of smartphones and mobile devices across the globe, Wi-Fi technology has experienced a surge in its usage. Additionally, governments across the globe are developing smart cities with public Wi-Fi networks to support various service sectors such as education and healthcare. These factors are augmenting the use of Wi-Fi in homes, offices as well as public places, thereby increasing the sales of Wi-Fi chipsets. Moreover, voice over mobile broadband (VOMBB) is being preferred by consumers over traditional telecom carriers owing to its high audio quality, reduced cost and power savings ability, which is also catalysing the demand for Wi-Fi services worldwide. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global Wi-Fi chipset market to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Qualcomm Technologies, Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc, Stmicroelectronics, Mediatek, Samsung Electronics, Marvell Technology Group Ltd, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Quantenna Communications, Peraso Technologies, Atmel Corporation, Celeno Communications, Espressif, Broadcom-Qualcomm, etc.

