Insights On The Waterjet Cutting Machine Global Market To 2026 - By Type, Product Type, Horsepower, Machine Size, Application And Region

The global waterjet cutting machine market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.A waterjet cutting machine (WCM) refers to an industrial tool that uses high-pressure water jet streams to cut and shape different materials. The stream consists of water or abrasive liquids that can cut through metals, glasses, foams and reflective materials without melting, warping or distorting their original structure. The machines do not require heat for cutting and can maintain the quality of the materials that are sensitive to high temperatures. They also offer various other benefits, such as high precision cutting, ability to cut heterogeneous materials and minimal water consumption. Owing to this, they find extensive applications across multiple industries, including automotive, electronics, aerospace & defense, food and beverage, mining, metal fabrication, paper processing, textile, etc.Rapid industrialization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, widespread product adoption by the automobile industry is also providing a boost to the market growth. WCMs are used for manufacturing metal gaskets, automotive brake disks, clutches and intricate decorative fittings and brackets. Apart from this, they are also extensively used for manufacturing components made by using composite materials for aircraft turbines and jet engines. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of micro, 3D and robotic WCMs, which offer cutting outputs with enhanced precision, are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Moreover, WCMs find applications in the military and defense sector as they are used to develop guided missiles, fuselages, and space vehicles. Other factors, including rapid urbanization and significant growth in the industrial manufacturing and metal fabrication industries, are also expected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being A. Innovative International Limited, Colfax Corporation, Dardi International Corporation, Flow International Corporation (Shape Technologies Group), Hornet Cutting Systems, Hypertherm Inc., Jekran Ltd., Jet Edge Inc., KMT GmbH, Koike Aronson Inc., Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc., Semyx LLC, Wardjet LLC (AXYZ International Inc.), etc.

