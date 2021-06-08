Insights On The Waterborne Wood Coatings Global Market To 2026 - By Application And Region

DUBLIN, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Waterborne Wood Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The waterborne wood coatings market reached a value of US$ 2.5 Billion in 2020. Wood coatings are generally created by combining various layers of shellac, drying oil, lacquer, varnish, etc. where every layer is followed by sanding. Whereas, on the contrary, waterborne wood coatings are made from a wide range of resins which include acrylic, polyester, polyurethane, fluoropolymer, waterborne powder, etc. Water is added in these coatings to enable the resin to get dispersed easily. These coatings are applied on the wood surface to protect and enhance its appearance. The high-water content of these coatings makes them easy to apply and environment-friendly as well. The consistency and the composition of the waterborne coatings vary and different solvents can be added to it. These coatings are often applied on furniture items such as tables, chairs, shelves, decorative wooden items, etc.The market for waterborne wood coatings is currently exhibiting a continuous growth. Catalyzed by growing urbanization in emerging economies across the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Eastern Europe, there has been a significant rise in the demand of waterborne wood coatings. Growing urbanization has triggered a rise in the residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructure, creating a positive impact on the demand of wooden products in these regions. Moreover, rising production of wooden artefacts and decorative items catalyzed by the growth of the global decor industry has also been driving the demand of these coatings. Additionally, waterborne wood coating offers numerous advantages compared to its substitutes. This includes robustness, stain resistance, corrosion resistance, flexibility, etc. Other factors driving the demand of waterborne wood coating include government regulations to reduce VOC (volatile organic compounds) emissions, product innovation, rising wood reuse, etc. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global waterborne wood coatings market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global waterborne wood coatings market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global waterborne wood coatings industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global waterborne wood coatings industry?

What is the breakup of the global waterborne wood coatings market on the basis of application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global waterborne wood coatings market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global waterborne wood coatings market?

What is the structure of the global waterborne wood coatings market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global waterborne wood coatings market?

How are waterborne wood coatings manufactured?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Properties4.3 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Waterborne Wood Coatings Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Application5.5 Market Breakup by Region5.6 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Application6.1 Furniture 6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Decking6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Joinery 6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Siding 6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Flooring6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Others 6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Region7.1 Asia Pacific 7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Europe7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 North America7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Middle East and Africa7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Latin America7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Global Waterborne Wood Coatings Industry: SWOT Analysis8.1 Overview 8.2 Strengths8.3 Weaknesses 8.4 Opportunities8.5 Threats 9 Global Waterborne Wood Coatings Industry: Value Chain Analysis9.1 Overview9.2 Research and Development9.3 Raw Material Procurement9.4 Manufacturing9.5 Marketing9.6 Distribution9.7 End-Use 10 Global Waterborne Wood Coatings Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis10.1 Overview 10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 10.4 Degree of Competition10.5 Threat of New Entrants10.6 Threat of Substitutes 11 Global Waterborne Wood Coatings Industry: Price Analysis 12 Manufacturing Process12.1 Product Overview12.2 Raw Material Requirements12.3 Manufacturing Process12.4 Key Success and Risk Factors 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key PlayersFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1jaxhc

