Insights On The Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Global Market To 2026 - Key Drivers And Challenges

The global water quality monitoring equipment market is evaluated at US$4.288 billion for the year 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.21% reaching a market size of US$5.722 billion by the year 2026.Growing global demand for industrial wastewater treatment is one of the major factors that are fuelling the growth of the water quality monitoring equipment market. The rising global scarcity of fresh water is pushing both public and private sectors to invest heavily in water management systems, thus, fuelling the demand for water quality monitoring equipment. Furthermore, stringent regulations regarding wastewater treatment also propel the growth of the water quality monitoring equipment market. COVID-19 Impact on water quality monitoring equipment market

The advent of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the water quality monitoring equipment market given the suspension of activities in several end-user industries. The demand for the equipment witnessed recovery signs in the second half of the year 2020 wherein there was a rise in the concerns towards healthy water due to the widespread scare of the disease. The operations in the industries are resuming gradually abiding by the protocols set by the government and the market for water quality monitoring equipment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.The rising consumption of water for industrial or for domestic purposes has instigated a high demand for water quality monitoring devices. A worldwide initiative launched by WHO and International organizations aims at reducing health problems throughout the globe by introducing programs focusing on hygiene, food, water, and shelter.New sensors, such as turbidity sensors, dissolved oxygen sensors, pH sensors, conductivity sensors, chlorine sensors, ORP sensors, and temperature sensors, are designed to analyze water quality. Online Water Quality Monitoring (OWQM) sensors monitor the water distribution system and other analytical technologies.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Dynamics4.1. Market Drivers4.2. Market Restraints4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.3.1. Bargaining Power of End-Users4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis 5. Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Analysis, by Product5.1. Introduction5.2. Portable5.3. Handheld5.4. Bench-Top 6. Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Analysis, by Application6.1. Introduction6.2. Industrial6.3. Commercial6.4. Laboratory6.5. Others 7. Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Analysis, by Geography 8. Competitive Environment and Analysis8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix 9. Company Profiles9.1. Danaher Corporation9.2. Evoqua Water Technologies9.3. General Electric Company9.4. Horiba, Ltd.9.5. OAKTON Instruments9.6. Pentair9.7. Shimadzu Corporation9.8. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.9.9. Uponor9.10. Xylem Inc.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eethtx

