Insights On The Waste Management Equipment Global Market To 2027 - Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast

The global waste management equipment market size was valued at $48,420.0 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $58,876.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027. Waste management equipment is used for collection, transportation & disposable of garbage, sewage, and other waste products. It involves lifting and unloading waste from garbage containers or garbage bins in an effective manner.Waste management equipment involves collecting and transporting waste such as solid, liquid, or gas. This equipment is used to deal with municipal, industrial, and hazardous waste efficiently. Municipal waste is collected from residential areas, which is non-hazardous. Industrial waste refers to waste generated in industries while production and manufacturing processes. Hazardous waste is generated from pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and medicals. Further, the activities involved are collection and disposal. Waste collection services consist of loading & unloading, collection & transportation, sorting of waste, and storage & handling. Whereas, waste management equipment is classified as waste disposal and waste recycling & sorting equipment. Waste disposal equipment is used for transport and unloading of garbage in a safe and effective manner. The waste recycling & sorting equipment is used for cuts, bales, and sorting waste materials, which is easy to recycle.The waste management equipment industry growth is majorly driven by growth in urban population all over the globe. This has eventually led to an increase in the amount of waste from municipal as well as industrial sectors. In addition, the rise in environmental awareness has led to an increase in planned collection and disposal of waste. Further, growing concerns regarding industrial waste recycling are projected to garner the growth of the waste management equipment market. Major players engaged in the manufacturing of high-performance waste management equipment to recycling waste materials. For instance, in July 2018, Coparm Srl, based in Italy, launched a new shredder TR30. It has a shredding capacity of 1 to 3 tons/hr. It has a blade thickness of 30-50 mm. It is operated by a battery of power of 22 Kw. It has two shafts, which rotate at a speed of 12-18 revolution per minute (RPM). Such factors are projected to boost the growth of the waste management equipment market.However, a lack of awareness regarding sustainable waste management among developing countries is a major restraint for the waste management equipment market along with its labor-intensive and high cost of processing. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging regions such as the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA due to increase in population and disposable income of people provide lucrative opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.The global waste management equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, waste type, application, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into waste disposal equipment and waste recycling & sorting equipment. The waste disposal equipment segment is sub-segmented into dumpers, compactors, trucks, and others. The waste recycling & sorting equipment segment is further segregated into conveyor systems, screeners, shredders, and others. The waste recycling & sorting segment dominated the market in 2019.

Key companies profiled in the report include Recycling Equipment Manufacturing Inc, CP Manufacturing Inc, Dover Corporation, Morita Holding Corporation, Tomra Systems ASA, Wastequip LLC, Blue Group, KK Balers Ltd, Shred-Tech Corporation, and McNeilus Trucks and Manufacturing, Inc.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging waste management equipment market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the waste management equipment market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global waste management equipment market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key market players within the waste management equipment market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the waste management equipment market.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction Chapter 2: Executive Summary2.1. Cxo Perspective Chapter 3: Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.4. Market Dynamics3.4.1. Drivers3.4.1.1. Growth in Urban Population3.4.1.2. Increase in the Amount of Waste Generated3.4.1.3. The Rise in Environmental Awareness Towards Industrial Waste Recycling3.4.1.4. Stringent Government Regulations3.4.2. Restraint3.4.2.1. Lack of Awareness in Developing Countries3.4.2.2. High Initial Capital Investment3.4.3. Opportunity3.4.3.1. High Growth Potential in Emerging Countries3.5. Covid-19 Impact Analysis Chapter 4: Waste Management Equipment Market, by Product Type4.1. Market Overview4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type4.2. Waste Disposal Equipment4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.2.2. Dumpsters4.2.3. Compactors4.2.4. Trucks4.2.5. Others4.2.6. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.2.7. Market Size and Forecast, by Country4.3. Waste Recycling and Sorting Equipment4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.3.1.1. Conveyor Systems4.3.1.2. Screeners4.3.1.3. Shredders4.3.1.4. Others4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country Chapter 5: Waste Management Equipment Market, by Waste Type5.1. Market Overview5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Waste Type5.2. Hazardous5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country5.3. Non-Hazardous5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country Chapter 6: Waste Management Equipment Market, by Application6.1. Market Overview6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Application6.2. Industrial Waste6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country6.3. Municipal Waste6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country6.4. Others6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country Chapter 7: Waste Management Equipment Market, by Region7.1. Market Overview7.2. North America7.3. Europe7.4. Asia-Pacific7.5. LAMEA Chapter 8: Company Profiles8.1. Recycling Equipment Manufacturing, Inc.8.1.1. Company Overview8.1.2. Key Executive8.1.3. Company Snapshot8.1.4. Product Portfolio8.2. Cp Manufacturing, Inc.8.2.1. Company Overview8.2.2. Key Executives8.2.3. Company Snapshot8.2.4. Product Portfolio8.2.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.3. Dover Corporation8.3.1. Company Overview8.3.2. Key Executive8.3.3. Company Snapshot8.3.4. Operating Business Segments8.3.5. Product Portfolio8.3.6. R&D Expenditure8.3.7. Business Performance8.3.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.4. Morita Holding Corporation8.4.1. Company Overview8.4.2. Key Executive8.4.3. Company Snapshot8.4.4. Operating Business Segments8.4.5. Product Portfolio8.4.6. R&D Expenditure8.4.7. Business Performance8.5. Tomra Systems Asa8.5.1. Company Overview8.5.2. Key Executive8.5.3. Company Snapshot8.5.4. Operating Business Segments8.5.5. Product Portfolio8.5.6. R&D Expenditure8.5.7. Business Performance8.5.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.6. Wastequip, LLC.8.6.1. Company Overview8.6.2. Key Executive8.6.3. Company Snapshot8.6.4. Product Portfolio8.6.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.7. Blue Group.8.7.1. Company Overview8.7.2. Key Executive8.7.3. Company Snapshot8.7.4. Operating Segments8.7.5. Product Portfolio8.7.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.8. Kk Balers Limited8.8.1. Company Overview8.8.2. Key Executive8.8.3. Company Snapshot8.8.4. Operating Business Segments8.8.5. Product Portfolio8.9. Shred-Tech Corporation8.9.1. Company Overview8.9.2. Key Executive8.9.3. Company Snapshot8.9.4. Operating Business Segments8.9.5. Product Portfolio8.9.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.10. Oshkosh Corporation (Mcneilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc.)8.10.1. Company Overview8.10.2. Key Executive8.10.3. Company Snapshot8.10.4. Operating Business Segments8.10.5. Product Portfolio8.10.6. R&D Expenditure8.10.7. Business Performance8.10.8. Key Strategic Moves and DevelopmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hajsxw

