Insights On The Vitrectomy Devices Global Market To 2028 - Featuring Blink Medical, Topcon And Carl Zeiss Meditec Among Others

The global vitrectomy devices market size is expected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. The growing prevalence of diabetes is expected to drive the probability of diabetic retinopathy, thus, contributing to market growth. Additionally, the growing demand for vitrectomy due to its associated advantages for providing support to other ophthalmic surgeries is also expected to boost market growth.Ophthalmic diseases are seen prevalent in the elderly population. The growing geriatric population is expected to drive the market and the need for vitrectomy devices. As per the National Institute on Aging (NIA), the elderly population is expected to reach 72.0 million people by 2030, which may drive the prevalence of ophthalmic disorders. In addition to this, an increasing number of hospital admissions for retinal surgeries such as vitrectomy is expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, hospitals have also installed vitrectomy devices to enhance vitreoretinal surgery procedures.COVID-19 is expected to negatively impact the market in 2020. This is due to the reduction in medical setting visits for ophthalmic care to avoid the spread of infection. Additionally, people with COVID have to experience ophthalmic problems like conjunctivitis, which in turn, is causing hindrance among the medical professionals to perform general ophthalmic surgeries. However, the development of government guidelines to provide constant and effective medical care including ophthalmology may boost market growth during the forecast period.The risks associated with vitrectomy are also expected to hinder market growth. Patient undergone vitrectomy has a high probability of generating cataract after few years, thus, negatively impacting its adoption. Additionally, the lack of professional ophthalmologists to understand the operations of advanced vitrectomy devices with multiple functionalities may also pose a threat to the market. Vitrectomy Devices Market Report Highlights

The vitrectomy machines held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the development of advanced machines with features such as small gauge size, and intraocular pressure control

The vitrectomy packs segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to its growing adoption for various indications

The retinal detachment application segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period owing to the growing prevalence of high myopia. Patients with high myopia have a larger probability of developing retinal detachment

The ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to its reduced costs and shorter wait time

In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to grow at the highest rate due to the maximum cases of diabetic retinopathy in the region and the presence of a large patient pool

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary Chapter 3. Vitrectomy Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1. Market Lineage Outlook3.1.1. Parent market outlook3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis3.3.1. Reimbursement framework3.4. Market Dynamics3.4.1. Market driver analysis3.4.1.1. Rising prevalence of eye diseases3.4.1.2. Technological advancements3.4.1.3. Government initiatives for increasing awareness related to visual impairment3.4.2. Market restraint analysis3.4.2.1. Risks associated with vitrectomy3.5. Vitrectomy Devices Market Analysis Tools3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's3.5.1.1. Supplier power3.5.1.2. Buyer power3.5.1.3. Substitution threat3.5.1.4. Threat of new entrant3.5.1.5. Competitive rivalry3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis3.5.2.1. Political landscape3.5.2.2. Technological landscape3.5.2.3. Economic landscape3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis3.5.4. Market Entry Strategies Chapter 4. Vitrectomy Devices: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1. Definitions and Scope4.1.1. Vitrectomy machines4.1.2. Vitrectomy packs4.1.3. Photocoagulation lasers4.1.4. Illumination devices4.2. Product Market Share, 2020 & 20284.3. Segment Dashboard4.4. Global Vitrectomy Devices Market by Product Outlook4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following4.5.1. Vitrectomy machines4.5.1.1. Vitrectomy machines market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)4.5.2. Vitrectomy packs4.5.2.1. Vitrectomy packs market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)4.5.3. Photocoagulation lasers4.5.3.1. Photocoagulation lasers market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)4.5.4. Illumination devices4.5.4.1. Illumination devices market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 5. Vitrectomy Devices: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1. Definitions and Scope5.1.1. Diabetic retinopathy5.1.2. Retinal detachment5.1.3. Macular hole5.1.4. Vitreous hemorrhage5.1.5. Others5.2. Application Market Share, 2020 & 20285.3. Segment Dashboard5.4. Global Vitrectomy Devices Market by Application Outlook5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following5.5.1. Diabetic retinopathy5.5.1.1. Diabetic retinopathy market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)5.5.2. Retinal detachment5.5.2.1. Retinal detachment market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)5.5.3. Macular hole5.5.3.1. Macular hole market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)5.5.4. Vitreous hemorrhage5.5.4.1. Vitreous hemorrhage market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)5.5.5. Others5.5.5.1. Others market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 6. Vitrectomy Devices: End - use Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1. Definitions and Scope6.1.1. Hospitals6.1.2. Ophthalmology clinics6.1.3. Ambulatory surgical centers6.2. End - use Market Share, 2020 & 20286.3. Segment Dashboard6.4. Global Vitrectomy Devices Market by end use Outlook6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2028 for the following6.5.1. Hospitals6.5.1.1. Hospitals market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD million)6.5.2. Ophthalmology clinics6.5.2.1. Ophthalmology clinics market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million)6.5.3. Ambulatory surgical centers6.5.3.1. Ambulatory surgical centers market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 7. Vitrectomy Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants8.2. Company/Competition Categorization8.2.1. Innovators8.2.2. Market Leaders8.2.3. Emerging Players8.3. Vendor Landscape8.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners8.3.2. Key customers8.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 20208.4. Public Companies8.4.1. Company market position analysis (Revenue, geographic presence, product portfolio, key serviceable industries, key alliances)8.4.2. Company Market Share/Ranking, by region8.4.3. Competitive Dashboard Analysis8.4.3.1. Market Differentiators8.4.3.2. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals and Strategic Alliances8.5. Private Companies8.5.1. List of key emerging companies/technology disruptors/innovators8.5.2. Funding Outlook8.5.3. Regional Network Map8.5.4. Company market position analysis (geographic presence, product portfolio, key alliance, industry experience)8.6. Supplier Ranking8.7. Key company profiled8.7.1. Alcon Inc.8.7.1.1. Company overview8.7.1.2. Financial performance8.7.1.3. Product benchmarking8.7.1.4. Strategic initiatives8.7.2. Bausch & Lomb Incorporated8.7.2.1. Company overview8.7.2.2. Financial performance8.7.2.3. Product benchmarking8.7.2.4. Strategic initiatives8.7.3. BVI8.7.3.1. Company overview8.7.3.2. Financial performance8.7.3.3. Product benchmarking8.7.3.4. Strategic initiatives8.7.4. NIDEK CO., LTD.8.7.4.1. Company overview8.7.4.2. Financial performance8.7.4.3. Product benchmarking8.7.4.4. Strategic initiatives8.7.5. Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.8.7.5.1. Company overview8.7.5.2. Financial performance8.7.5.3. Product benchmarking8.7.5.4. Strategic initiatives8.7.6. Blink Medical8.7.6.1. Company overview8.7.6.2. Financial performance8.7.6.3. Product benchmarking8.7.6.4. Strategic initiatives8.7.7. Topcon Corporation8.7.7.1. Company overview8.7.7.2. Financial performance8.7.7.3. Product benchmarking8.7.7.4. Strategic initiatives8.7.8. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG8.7.8.1. Company overview8.7.8.2. Financial performance8.7.8.3. Product benchmarking8.7.8.4. Strategic initiatives8.7.9. Hoya Surgical Optics8.7.9.1. Company overview8.7.9.2. Financial performance8.7.9.3. Product benchmarking8.7.9.4. Strategic initiatives

