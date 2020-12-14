Insights On The Vision Care Global Market To 2025 - Increase In Uptake Of A New Generation Of Contacts Lenses Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vision Care: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The current report provides a detailed analysis of the vision care devices market. This report will highlight the current and future market potential of vision care devices along and provide a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape. The report covers market projections for 2025 along with current market estimates. Epidemiology trends of major eye disorders, drivers, restraints, and opportunities will also be covered in the current report along with company profiles of the key market players.

The report segments the market for vision care devices based on device, distribution channel, and geography. Based on device type, the market is broadly segmented into eyeglasses, contact lenses, intraocular lenses (IOLs), and artificial tears. Eyeglasses are further segmented into a single vision, bifocal and progressive. Contact lenses are further segmented into spherical lenses, toric lenses, multifocal contact lenses, and others. For market estimates, data will be provided for 2019 as the base year, with estimates for 2020 and forecast values for 2025.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia, Brazil, and Mexico will be covered in the regional segments.

The Report Includes:

21 data tables and 11 additional tables

A brief overview of the global markets for vision care products and related technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with corresponding market analysis data for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecasts for vision care, and market share analysis on the basis of product type with major regions and countries involved

Insights into the market potential for vision care devices, opportunities and restraints, regulatory updates, and technological trends and issues impacting the industry

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the vision care market

Information pertaining to strategic profiling of key companies (manufacturers and distributors) present across the globe and their competitive landscape, product launch strategies, and financial outlook

Key merger and acquisition deals, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships within the medical devices industry

Profile descriptions of the market-leading participants, including Alcon AG, Bausch + Lomb, Carl Zeiss AG, CooperVision Inc., EssilorLuxottica, and Seiko Opticals

Market growth is attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of blindness and vision impairment, a rise in the world's geriatric population, and growing collaborations between vision care companies and technology companies for the advent of technologically advanced products to address current unmet needs.

According to the IAPB, nearly 1.1 billion people are considered to be affected by some form of vision loss: 43 million people are categorized as blind, about 553 million people are estimated to suffer from some form of moderate to severe visual impairment (MVSI), about 258 million people experience mild vision impairment and about 510 million suffer from near vision impairment. In addition, at least 1 billion more people need ongoing access to eye care services. High prevalence and the increasing burden of vision impairment is likely to drive the vision care market during the forecast period.

Reasons for Doing This Study:

Visual impairment is a global health concern that has a negative impact on both physical and mental wellbeing. Preventive blindness, a common vision disorder, represents a major challenge to the global healthcare system. Visual impairment is associated with loss of global productivity and high disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) and is responsible for significant healthcare spending. According to the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), in 2020, nearly 1.1 billion people were considered to be affected by some form of vision loss; 43 million people are categorized as blind, about 553 million people are estimated to suffer from some form of Moderate and Severe Vision Impairment MSVI, about 258 million people experience mild vision impairment and about 510 million suffer from near vision impairment. In addition, at least 1 billion more people need ongoing access to eye care services.

Globally, the leading causes of vision impairment are uncorrected refractive errors and cataracts. Refractory disorders, particularly myopia, are one of the common ailments seen across all age groups. The incidence of refractory disorders is estimated to have doubled in the last decade compared to past generations, with the rise driven by rapid changes in lifestyles, genetic disorders, and malnutrition. Refractory disorders, although increasingly prevalent, can be treated and are considered preventable ailments if addressed quickly.

Market growth has been spurred by the introduction of technologically advanced products and the rise in the global visually impaired population. This report is designed to provide the reader with a background on vision care products, an analysis of the current factors influencing the market, and the tools to make decisions regarding expansion and penetration in this market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Highlights of the Market for Vision Care

Chapter 3 Clinical Overview

Overview of Vision Functions

Vision Impairment Outlook

Causes of Vision Impairment

Overview of Common Eye Conditions

Myopia

Hyperopia

Astigmatism

Presbyopia

Cataracts

Dry Eye

Chapter 4 Epidemiological Insights

Vision Impairment and Blindness

Global Estimates of Vision Impairment and Blindness

Regional Estimates of Vision Impairment and Blindness

Chapter 5 Supply Chain Overview

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Materials Suppliers

Product Manufacturers

Product Distributors

Retailers

End Consumers

Chapter 6 Vision Care Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rise in Geriatric Population and Vision Disorders

Increase in Uptake of a New Generation of Contacts Lenses

Rise in Volume of Cataract Surgeries

Soaring Screen Time and Increasing Incidence of Computer Vision Syndrome

Market Restraints

Dearth in Eye Care Health Personnel and Low Affordability in Emerging Countries

Increasing Surgical Procedures for Permanent Vision Correction

High Threat of Counterfeit Products

Market Trends

Innovation of Personalized and 3D-Printed Spectacle Lenses

Advent of Smart Eyeglasses and Smart Contact Lenses

Intensification of E-commerce as Preferred Distribution Channel

Chapter 7 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Vision Care Market

Introduction

Severity of the Disease

COVID-19's Implications on the Vision Care Industry

Momentary Halt in Product Manufacturing

Temporary Closure of Retail Outlets

Delays in Elective Surgical Procedures

Cancellation/Postponement of Eye Exams

Trade Restrictions and Supply Disruptions

Outline of COVID-19's Impact on the Vision Care Market

Possible Post-COVID-19 Vision Care Market Scenario

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Global Market for Vision Care, by Product Type

Eyeglass Lenses

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis by Region

Market Analysis by Product Design

Contact Lenses

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis by Region

Market Analysis by Product Design

Intraocular Lenses

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis by Region

Other Vision Care Products

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Vision Care, by Region

North America

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Market Share by Country

Europe

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Market Share by Country

Asia-Pacific

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Market Share by Country

Latin America

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Market Share by Country

Middle East and Africa

and Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Global Competitive Overview

Eyeglass Lenses

Contact Lenses

Intraocular Lenses

Key Recent Product Approvals/Launches

Strategic Deals and Collaborations

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Alcon

Bausch + Lomb

Carl Zeiss

Coopervision Inc.

Essilorluxottica

Hoya Corp.

Johnson & Johnson

Menicon

Rodenstock

Seiko Opticals

Synergeyes

Chapter 12 Appendix: Acronyms

