Insights On The Virtual Rehabilitation And Telerehabilitation Systems Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Reflexion Health, Hinge Health And Neuro Rehab Among Others

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation systems market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation systems market to grow with a CAGR of 18.5% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation systems market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.The report on virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation systems market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation systems market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation systems market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Publisher's Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Report Findings1) Drivers

An increasing elderly population brings with an associated increase in chronic health conditions

2) Restraints

Less awareness among healthcare professionals about VR and Telerehabilitation systems

3) Opportunities

Technological advancement in sensor and remote monitoring technologies

Segment CoveredThe global virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation systems market is segmented on the basis of product type, and end user.The Global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market by Product Type

Physical Rehabilitation

Neuro Rehabilitation

Cognitive Rehabilitation

Others

The Global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers and Home Care Settings

Company ProfilesThe companies covered in the report include

Reflexion Health, Inc

270 Vision Ltd

CoRehab Srl

Hinge Health, Inc

SWORD Health, S.A

MIRA Rehab Limited

Neuro Rehab VR

Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies S.L

Yancheng Tianrun Medical Technology Co., Ltd

Tyromotion GmbH

What does this Report Deliver?1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation systems market.2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation systems market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation systems market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.4. The Publisher's Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify. Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market Overview3.1. Introduction3.2. Market Dynamics3.2.1. Drivers3.2.2. Restraints3.2.3. Opportunities3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market 4. Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market Macro Indicator Analysis 5. Global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market by Product Type5.1. Physical Rehabilitation5.2. Neuro Rehabilitation5.3. Cognitive Rehabilitation5.4. Others 6. Global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market by End User6.1. Hospitals & Clinics6.2. Rehabilitation Centers and Home Care Settings 7. Global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market by Region 2020-20267.1. North America7.1.1. North America Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market by Product Type7.1.2. North America Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market by End User7.1.3. North America Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market by Country7.2. Europe7.2.1. Europe Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market by Product Type7.2.2. Europe Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market by End User7.2.3. Europe Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market by Country7.3. Asia-Pacific7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market by Product Type7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market by End User7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market by Country7.4. RoW7.4.1. RoW Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market by Product Type7.4.2. RoW Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market by End User7.4.3. RoW Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market by Sub-region 8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market8.2. Companies Profiled8.2.1. Reflexion Health, Inc8.2.2. 270 Vision Ltd8.2.3. CoRehab Srl8.2.4. Hinge Health, Inc8.2.5. SWORD Health, S.A8.2.6. MIRA Rehab Limited8.2.7. Neuro Rehab VR8.2.8. Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies S.L8.2.9. Yancheng Tianrun Medical Technology Co., Ltd 8.2.10. Tyromotion GmbHFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mfrcd5

