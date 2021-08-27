Insights On The Vinyl Acetate Monomer Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Arkema, Celanese And Clariant Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market Research Report by Application (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, and Poly Vinyl Acetate), by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market size was estimated at USD 6,400.11 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 6,807.18 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.69% to reach USD 9,443.74 Million by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period. Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market, including Arkema SA, Celanese Corporation, Chang Chun Group, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Clariant AG, Dairen Chemical Corporation, Ineos Group Ltd, Innospec Inc, Japan Vam & Poval Co. Ltd, Joyce Lub And Chem LLP, Jubilant Organosys Ltd., KH Chemicals BV, Kuraray Co.Ltd, Lotte BP Chemical Co., LyondellBasell Industries, Ningxia Yinglite Chemicals Co., Ltd, Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Opes International & Company, Inc., Saudi International Petrochemical Company, Showa Denko K. K., Solventis, The Dow Chemical Company, and Wacker Chemie AG. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Growing demand for VAM based packaging in food and beverage sector5.1.1.2. Rapid growth of exports and e-commerce5.1.1.3. Increasing use of shale gas5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Volatility of raw material prices such as ethylene acid5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Increasing application of VAM in the construction industry5.1.3.2. Growing demand for adhesives and paints and coatings from major end-use industries5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Stringent government regulation such as OSHA, EPA and FDA for controlling air and environmental pollution5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market, by Application6.1. Introduction6.2. Ethylene Vinyl Acetate6.3. Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol6.4. Poly Vinyl Acetate6.5. Poly Vinyl Alcohol 7. Americas Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market7.1. Introduction7.2. Argentina7.3. Brazil7.4. Canada7.5. Mexico7.6. United States 8. Asia-Pacific Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market8.1. Introduction8.2. Australia8.3. China8.4. India8.5. Indonesia8.6. Japan8.7. Malaysia8.8. Philippines8.9. Singapore8.10. South Korea8.11. Thailand 9. Europe, Middle East & Africa Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market9.1. Introduction9.2. France9.3. Germany9.4. Italy9.5. Netherlands9.6. Qatar9.7. Russia9.8. Saudi Arabia9.9. South Africa9.10. Spain9.11. United Arab Emirates9.12. United Kingdom 10. Competitive Landscape10.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix10.1.1. Quadrants10.1.2. Business Strategy10.1.3. Product Satisfaction10.2. Market Ranking Analysis10.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player10.4. Competitive Scenario10.4.1. Merger & Acquisition10.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership10.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement10.4.4. Investment & Funding10.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 11. Company Usability Profiles11.1. Arkema SA11.2. Celanese Corporation11.3. Chang Chun Group11.4. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation11.5. Clariant AG11.6. Dairen Chemical Corporation11.7. Ineos Group Ltd11.8. Innospec Inc11.9. Japan Vam & Poval Co. Ltd11.10. Joyce Lub And Chem LLP11.11. Jubilant Organosys Ltd.11.12. KH Chemicals BV11.13. Kuraray Co.Ltd11.14. Lotte BP Chemical Co.11.15. LyondellBasell Industries11.16. Ningxia Yinglite Chemicals Co., Ltd11.17. Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co. Ltd11.18. Opes International & Company, Inc.11.19. Saudi International Petrochemical Company11.20. Showa Denko K. K.11.21. Solventis11.22. The Dow Chemical Company11.23. Wacker Chemie AG 12. Appendix

