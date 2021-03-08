Insights On The Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Global Market To 2030 - Impact Analysis Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market 2020-2030 by Component, Communication Type (V2P, V2G, V2C, V2I, V2D, V2V), Connectivity (DSRC, Cellular), Technology, Vehicle Type (Passenger, Commercial), Vehicle Propulsion (ICE, EV), Distribution and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market will reach $1,692.7 billion by 2030, growing by 64.6% annually over 2020-2030 driven by growing demand for fully autonomous driving and safe vehicles, advancements in 5G technology, increased electric vehicles (EV) sales, government regulations to curb emissions, and need to reduce traffic congestion.Highlighted with 88 tables and 91 figures, this report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global V2X market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2020 and provides forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2020 as the base year. In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global V2X market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Communication Type, Connectivity, Technology, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Propulsion, Distribution, and Region. Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2020-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Communication Type, Connectivity, and Vehicle Type over the forecast years are also included.The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global V2X market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Introduction1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope1.1.1 Industry Definition1.1.2 Research Scope1.2 Research Methodology1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology1.2.2 Market Assumption1.2.3 Secondary Data1.2.4 Primary Data1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation1.2.7 Research Limitations1.3 Executive Summary 2 Market Overview and Dynamics2.1 Market Size and Forecast2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market2.2 Major Growth Drivers2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component3.1 Market Overview by Component3.2 Automotive V2X Hardware3.3 Automotive V2X Software3.4 Automotive V2X Service 4 Segmentation of Global Market by Communication Type4.1 Market Overview by Communication Type4.2 Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)4.3 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)4.4 Vehicle-To-Cloud (V2C)4.5 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)4.6 Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)4.7 Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)4.8 Other Communication Types 5 Segmentation of Global Market by Connectivity5.1 Market Overview by Connectivity5.2 Dedicated Short-Range Communication (DSRC)5.3 Cellular-V2X (C-V2X)5.4 Other Connectivity Types 6 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology6.1 Market Overview by Technology6.2 Emergency Vehicle Notification6.3 Automated Driver Assistance6.4 Passenger Information System6.5 Line of Sight6.6 Other Technologies 7 Segmentation of Global Market by Vehicle Type7.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Type7.2 Passenger Cars7.3 Light Commercial Vehicles7.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles 8 Segmentation of Global Market by Vehicle Propulsion8.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Propulsion8.2 Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles8.3 Electric Vehicles (EV) 9 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution9.1 Market Overview by Distribution9.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)9.3 Aftermarket 10 Segmentation of Global Market by Region10.1 Geographic Market Overview 2020-203010.2 North America Market 2020-2030 by Country10.2.1 Overview of North America Market10.2.2 U.S.10.2.3 Canada10.2.4 Mexico10.3 European Market 2020-2030 by Country10.3.1 Overview of European Market10.3.2 Germany10.3.3 U.K.10.3.4 France10.3.5 Spain10.3.6 Italy10.3.7 Russia10.3.8 Rest of European Market10.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2020-2030 by Country10.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market10.4.2 Japan10.4.3 China10.4.4 Australia10.4.5 India10.4.6 South Korea10.4.7 Rest of APAC Region10.5 South America Market 2020-2030 by Country10.5.1 Argentina10.5.2 Brazil10.5.3 Chile10.5.4 Rest of South America Market10.6 MEA Market 2020-2030 by Country10.6.1 UAE10.6.2 Saudi Arabia10.6.3 South Africa10.6.4 Other National Markets 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview of Key Vendors11.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A11.3 Company Profiles

12 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management12.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market12.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

