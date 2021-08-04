Insights On The V2X For Vehicle To Everything Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Audi, Daimler And BMW Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "V2X Market for Vehicle to Everything by Connection Type (Cellular and Non-cellular), Communications Type (V2V, V2I, V2P, etc.

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "V2X Market for Vehicle to Everything by Connection Type (Cellular and Non-cellular), Communications Type (V2V, V2I, V2P, etc.), Vehicle Autonomy Level, Safety and Commercial Applications 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the V2X market including technologies, solutions, and major players. The report provides an analysis of market challenges, opportunities, and overall business outlook. V2X communications types covered in this report include V2V, V2I, V2H, V2N, V2D, V2P, V2G, and Vehicle-To-Cloud. The report also covers ADA types including On-Board and Embedded ADAS. The report includes detailed forecasts for the aforementioned market areas from 2021 to 2026.

Select Report Findings:

The market for in-vehicle Advanced Driver Assistance Systems will reach $4.6 billion globally by 2026

globally by 2026 The Western Europe market is anticipated to be a regional V2X leader, reaching $10.1 billion by 2026

market is anticipated to be a regional V2X leader, reaching by 2026 Combined 5G and mobile edge computing solutions to accelerate V2X growth in Asia Pacific and North America markets

and markets The global market for Vehicle-to-Pedestrian solutions to reach $834.4 million by 2026, surpassed only by Vehicle-to-Grid in terms of CAGR

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) encompasses many technologies and solutions. The V2X market supports many different use cases, applications, and services. Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communications is a very important aspect of connected vehicle solutions. While V2V communications is largely focused on public and personal safety, supporting technologies and solutions are rapidly evolving to encompass Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I),Vehicle-to-Device (V2D), and Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P) signaling and communications.

Furthermore, the automobile sector is keenly interested in integration with non-vehicle industry vertical applications and services, which are realized through various Vehicle-to-Home (V2H), Vehicle-to-Device (V2D),and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) solutions. It is important to understand that V2X technologies and solutions provide a foundation upon which commercial services and applications will be developed and supported. Accordingly, we anticipate a wide range of communications, applications, commerce, and digital content services resulting from V2X.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 V2X Market Drivers3.1 Commitments to Improving Transportation Systems3.1.1 Americas3.1.2 Asia3.1.3 Europe3.2 Applications3.2.1 Enterprise3.2.1.1 Fleet Management3.2.1.2 Connecting Consumers to Retail3.2.2 Connected Consumers3.2.2.1 Entertainment3.2.2.2 Social Networking3.2.2.3 Safety and Security3.2.3 Government3.2.3.1 Intelligent Transportation3.2.3.2 Smart Cities

4.0 V2X Technology Drivers4.1 Technology Availability and Applicability4.1.1 Broadband4.1.2 Software4.1.2.1 Android Auto4.1.2.2 Windows Embedded Automotive4.1.2.3 Mirrorlink4.1.3 D2D Technologies4.2 Solutions: Health, Safety, and Lifestyle4.2.1 Incident Alerts4.2.2 Real-time Traffic Feeds4.2.3 Entertainment4.2.4 Social Networking4.2.5 Advertising4.2.6 Commerce

5.0 V2X Impact on Industry Verticals5.1 Public Safety5.2 Insurance5.3 Manufacturing5.4 Retail5.5 Transportation5.6 Healthcare5.7 Government5.8 Education5.9 Banking

6.0 V2X Connected Vehicle Ecosystem6.1 Vehicle Manufacturers6.1.1 Select Companies and Solutions6.1.1.1 Audi6.1.1.2 Daimler6.1.1.3 BMW6.1.1.4 Fiat Chrysler6.1.1.5 Ford Motor Company6.1.1.6 General Motors6.1.1.7 Honda6.1.1.8 Hyundai6.1.1.9 Nissan6.1.1.10 Toyota6.2 Software Developers6.3 V2X Platform and Solution Providers6.3.1 Select Companies and Solutions6.3.1.1 AT&T6.3.1.2 Google6.3.1.3 IBM6.3.1.4 Intel6.3.1.5 Verizon6.3.1.6 Qualcomm6.3.1.7 Cohda Wireless6.3.1.8 V2X Network6.4 Content Providers6.5 Commerce Companies6.6 Standardization and Industry Groups6.6.1 3rd Generation Partnership Project6.6.2 5G Automotive Association6.6.3 Automotive Grade Linux6.6.4 Car Connectivity Consortium6.6.5 CAR 2 CAR Communication Consortium6.6.6 Federal Communications Commission6.6.7 Open Automobile Alliance6.6.8 SmartDeviceLink Consortium6.6.9 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

7.0 V2X Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 20267.1 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety 2021 - 20267.2 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety Solutions by Type 2021 - 20267.3 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human-driven and Autonomous 2021 - 20267.4 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Autonomous Vehicle 2021 - 20267.5 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human Driven 2021 - 20267.6 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety Applications 2021 - 20267.7 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Connectivity 2021 - 20267.8 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety Cellular Communication Technology / Brought in Connectivity 2021 - 20267.9 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety Non-Cellular Communication Technology / Embedded Connectivity 2021 - 20267.10 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety System Segments 2021 - 20267.10.1 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety In-Vehicle Device 2021 - 20267.10.1.1 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by ADAS Type 2021 - 20267.11 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety In-Car Services 2021 - 20267.12 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Region 2021 - 20267.13 North America Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety 2021 - 20267.13.1 North America Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Type 2021 - 20267.13.2 North America Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human-driven and Autonomous 2021 - 20267.13.2.1 North America Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Autonomous Vehicle 2021 - 20267.13.2.2 North America Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human Driven 2021 - 20267.14 South America Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety 2021 - 20267.14.1 South America Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Type 2021 - 20267.14.2 South America Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human-driven and Autonomous 2021 - 20267.14.2.1 South America Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Autonomous Vehicle 2021 - 20267.14.2.2 South America Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human Driven 2021 - 20267.15 Europe Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety 2021 - 20267.15.1 Europe Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Type 2021 - 20267.15.2 Europe Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human-driven and Autonomous 2021 - 20267.15.2.1 Europe Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Autonomous Vehicle 2021 - 20267.15.2.2 Europe Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human Driven 2021 - 20267.16 APAC Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety 2021 - 20267.16.1 APAC Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Type 2021 - 20267.16.2 APAC Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human-driven and Autonomous 2021 - 20267.16.2.1 APAC Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Autonomous Vehicle 2021 - 20267.16.2.2 APAC Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human Driven 2021 - 20267.17 MEA Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety 2021 - 20267.17.1 MEA Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Type 2021 - 20267.17.2 MEA Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human-driven and Autonomous 2021 - 20267.17.2.1 MEA Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Autonomous Vehicle 2021 - 20267.17.2.2 MEA Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human Driven 2021 - 2026

8.0 Summary and Conclusions

9.0 Appendix: Technologies Supporting V2X

