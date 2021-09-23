Insights On The Utility Vehicle Global Market To 2030 - Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Utility Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type, Application and Propulsion: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Utility vehicle deals with specialized vehicle type to perform specialized tasks and has the capability to operate on the off-road terrains. Utility vehicles has better safety and comfort level than passenger vehicles along with added passenger capacity and high-end load carrying capability. Utility vehicles are mainly used to transport people as well as goods, which has wide range of end use verticals including industrial sites, sports activities, farms, parks, and passenger commute. Electric driven utility vehicle is gaining traction in the recent years, and it is expected to witness growing penetration in the global market. Under the scope of the research, utility vehicles cover the various vehicle types including SUV, MUV, UTV, and XUV.The report on the global utility vehicle market focuses on the current market trends and future growth opportunities of various vehicle types such as sport utility vehicle (SUV), multi utility vehicle (MUV), utility terrain vehicle (UTV), and others. In addition, the report provides information on applications such as passenger commute, industrial, agricultural, sports, and others. Moreover, the report provides information on propulsion such as IC engine powered, electric powered, and others. In addition, it analyzes the current trends of utility vehicles across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players analyzed in the global utility vehicle market include BRP Inc., CFMOTO, Deere & Company, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., KUBOTA Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Polaris Inc., Textron Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Key Benefits

This study presents analytical depiction of the global utility vehicle market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the market.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top impacting factors3.2.2. Top investment pockets3.2.3. Top winning strategies3.3. Porter's five forces analysis3.4. Market share analysis, 20203.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Increase in penetration of the AWD and 4WD vehicles3.5.1.2. Government rules to support driving utility vehicles such as UTVs on road3.5.2. Restraints3.5.2.1. Decrease in production and sale of automotive3.5.2.2. High maintenance cost of Utility vehicles3.5.3. Opportunities3.5.3.1. Development of electric powered utility vehicles3.5.3.2. Expansion of dealer network for effective product reach3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis3.6.1. Evolution of outbreaks3.6.2. Macro-economic impact analysis3.6.3. Micro-economic impact analysis3.6.4. Impact on industry analysis CHAPTER 4: UTILITY VEHICLE MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE4.1. Overview4.2. Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV)4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Multi Utility Vehicle (MUV)4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country4.4. Utility terrain vehicle (UTV)4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.3. Market analysis, by country4.5. Others4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.5.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: UTILITY VEHICLE MARKET, BY APPLICATION5.1. Overview5.2. Passenger Commute5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. Industrial5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country5.4. Agricultural5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.4.3. Market analysis, by country5.5. Sports5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.5.3. Market analysis, by country5.6. Others5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.6.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: UTILITY VEHICLE MARKET, BY PROPULSION6.1. Overview6.2. IC engine powered6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis, by country6.3. Electric powered6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis, by country6.4. Others6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: UTILITY VEHICLE MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES8.1. BRP INC.8.1.1. Company overview8.1.2. Key executives8.1.3. Company snapshot8.1.4. Operating business segments8.1.5. Product portfolio8.1.6. Business performance8.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments8.2. CFMOTO8.2.1. Company overview8.2.2. Key executives8.2.3. Company snapshot8.2.4. Product portfolio8.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments8.3. DEERE & COMPANY8.3.1. Company overview8.3.2. Key executives8.3.3. Company snapshot8.3.4. Operating business segments8.3.5. Product portfolio8.3.6. R&D expenditure8.3.7. Business performance8.3.8. Key strategic moves and developments8.4. HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.8.4.1. Company overview8.4.2. Key executives8.4.3. Company snapshot8.4.4. Operating business segments8.4.5. Product portfolio8.4.6. R&D expenditure8.4.7. Business performance8.4.8. Key strategic moves and developments8.5. KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.8.5.1. Company overview8.5.2. Key executives8.5.3. Company snapshot8.5.4. Operating business segments8.5.5. Product portfolio8.5.6. R&D expenditure8.5.7. Business performance8.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments8.6. KUBOTA CORPORATION8.6.1. Company overview8.6.2. Key executives8.6.3. Company snapshot8.6.5. Operating business segments8.6.6. Product portfolio8.6.7. R&D expenditure8.6.8. Business performance8.6.9. Key strategic moves and developments8.7. MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LTD.8.7.1. Company overview8.7.2. Key executives8.7.3. Company snapshot8.7.4. Operating business segments8.7.5. Product portfolio8.7.6. R&D expenditure8.7.7. Business performance8.8. POLARIS INC.8.8.1. Company overview8.8.2. Key executives8.8.3. Company snapshot8.8.4. Operating business segments8.8.5. Product portfolio8.8.6. R&D expenditure8.8.7. Business performance8.8.8. Key strategic moves and developments8.9. TEXTRON INC.8.9.1. Company overview8.9.2. Key executives8.9.3. Company snapshot8.9.4. Operating business segments8.9.5. Product portfolio8.9.6. R&D expenditure8.9.7. Business performance8.9.8. Key strategic moves and developments8.10. YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.8.10.1. Company overview8.10.2. Key executives8.10.3. Company snapshot8.10.4. Operating business segments8.10.5. Product portfolio8.10.6. R&D expenditure8.10.7. Business performance8.10.8. Key strategic moves and developmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bndxx0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-utility-vehicle-global-market-to-2030---opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecasts-301384154.html

SOURCE Research and Markets