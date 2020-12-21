Insights On The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Global Market To 2025 - Increase In Defense Spending By Developing Economies Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market: Focus on Class, Components, Applications, and End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market: Focus on Class, Components, Applications, and End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 13.27% based on value during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. The North America region dominated the global UAV market with a share of 51% by value in 2019. Its total market size was valued at $11.66 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $ 21.91 billion by 2025, registering the highest CAGR value during the forecast period of 2020-2025. This is due to the presence of many drone manufacturing companies in the region. Additionally, countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Singapore are adopting UAVs rapidly, making Asia-Pacific the second-largest market for UAVs. The global UAV market in APAC was valued at $5.45 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.64% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

The global UAV market has gained widespread importance due to the growing usage of drones for inspection, surveying, transport and logistics, and agricultural spraying, among others. Some of the drones provide surveillance and monitoring services to military, homeland security, and law enforcement applications, which are fueling the growth of the market.

Scope of the Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market research provides detailed market information for segmentation such as class, application, component, and end user. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the UAV market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, key strategies and developments, among others.

The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Segmentation

While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the different industries, including consumer, commercial, and government & defense. The report also analyzes different applications that include inspection and monitoring, surveying, and mapping, search and rescue, remote sensing, product delivery, border management, photography and film production, and others.

The UAV market has been segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. Country-wise analysis data for each of these regions has also been provided in the report.

Key Companies in the Global UAV Industry

The key market players in the global UAV market include Aerovironment Inc., Airbus S.A.S, Ehang, DJI, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, FLIR System, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Thales Group, Israel Aerospace Industries Limited, General Atomics, General Dynamics, among others.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the trends in the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market across different regions?

What are the major driving forces for increasing the global UAV market demand during the forecast period 2020-2025?

What major opportunities do UAV companies foresee in the next five years?

Which application (inspection and monitoring, surveying and mapping, search and rescue, remote sensing, product delivery, border management, photography and film production and others) dominated the global UAV market in 2019, and what is the expected scenario by 2025?

Who are the end-users that dominated different industries in 2019, and what is the estimated revenue during the period 2020-2025?

What was the revenue generated through different components in 2019, and what are the estimates for 2020-2025?

What was the aggregate revenue generated by the global UAV market segmented by region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest-of-the-World) in 2019, and what are the estimates for 2020-2025?

, , , and Rest-of-the-World) in 2019, and what are the estimates for 2020-2025? Which are the key players in the global UAV market, and what are the new strategies being adopted to make a mark in the industry?

What is the competitive strength of the leading players in the global UAV market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Dynamics1.1 Market Drivers1.1.1 Increase in Demand for Precision Farming, and Hyper-Spectral Imagery1.1.2 Growing UAV Penetration in Civil and Commercial Applications1.1.3 Increasing Need for UAVs for Military Purposes1.1.4 Increased Demand for Actionable Intelligence1.2 Market Challenges1.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Environment in Different Regions1.2.2 High Accident Rate of Existing Systems1.2.3 Vulnerability of UAVs to Cyber Attacks1.2.4 High Initial Investment and Strong Government Support1.3 Market Opportunities1.3.1 New Emerging Applications1.3.2 Increase in Defense Spending by Developing Economies

2 Industry Analysis2.1 U.S. Department Of Defense UAV Programs, 2015-20202.2 Top 20 Drone Startups, 2017-20202.3 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles(UAV) Market: Regulatory Environment2.3.1 Country-Wise Drone Regulations by Application2.3.2 UAV Rule-Making Progress in the U.S. and Europe2.4 Supply Chain Analysis

3 Competitive Insights3.1 Key Strategies and Developments3.1.1 Product Launches3.1.2 Partnerships and Agreements3.1.3 Mergers and Contracts3.1.4 Other Developments3.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market3.2.1 Overview3.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on UAV Market Supply Chain3.2.3 Uses Cases of UAV post COVID-19

4 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market4.1 Assumptions and Limitations4.2 Market Overview

5 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market (by Class)5.1 Market Overview5.2 Small UAV5.3 Large UAV

6 Global UAV Market (by Component)6.1 Market Overview6.2 Hardware6.2.1 Camera6.2.2 Sensor6.2.3 Electronic Warfare (EW) Systems6.2.4 Sense and Avoid Systems6.2.5 Navigation and Control Systems6.2.6 Communication Systems6.2.7 Power Source6.2.8 Autopilot6.3 Software

7 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market (by End User)7.1 Market Overview7.2 Commercial7.2.1 Logistics and Transport7.2.2 Oil & Gas7.2.3 Construction7.2.4 Healthcare7.2.5 Agriculture7.2.6 Retail & Food7.2.7 Energy & Power7.3 Government and Defense7.3.1 Military7.3.2 Homeland Security7.4 Consumer7.4.1 Prosumer7.4.2 Hobbyist

8 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market (by Application)8.1 Market Overview8.2 Inspection and Monitoring8.3 Remote Sensing8.4 Product Delivery8.5 Search and Rescue8.6 Surveying and Mapping8.7 Border Management8.8 Photography and Film Production8.9 Others

9 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market (by Region)9.1 Market Overview9.2 North America9.2.1 North America UAV Market (by Class)9.2.2 North America UAV Market (by End User)9.2.3 North America UAV Market (by Country)9.2.3.1 U.S.9.2.3.2 Canada9.3 Europe9.3.1 Europe UAV Market (by Type)9.3.2 Europe UAV Market (by End User)9.3.3 Europe UAV Market (by Country)9.3.3.1 U.K.9.3.3.2 Germany9.3.3.3 France9.3.3.4 Russia9.3.3.5 Rest-of- Europe9.4 Asia-Pacific9.4.1 Asia-Pacific UAV Market (by Type)9.4.2 Asia-Pacific UAV Market (by End User)9.4.3 Asia-Pacific UAV Market (by Country)9.4.3.1 China9.4.3.2 Japan9.4.3.3 India9.4.3.4 Australia9.4.3.5 Rest-of- Asia-Pacific9.5 Rest-of-the-World9.5.1 Rest-of-the-World UAV Market (by Class)9.5.2 Rest-of-the-World UAV Market (by End User)9.5.3 Rest-of-the-World UAV Market (by Country)9.5.3.1 Middle East and Africa9.5.3.2 Latin America

10 Company Profiles10.1 AeroVironment, Inc.10.1.1 Company Overview10.1.2 Role of AeroVironment Inc. in Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market10.1.2.1 Financials10.1.3 SWOT Analysis10.2 Airbus S.A.S10.2.1 Company Overview10.2.2 Role of Airbus S.A.S. in Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle(UAV) Market10.2.2.1 Financials10.2.3 SWOT Analysis10.3 BAE Systems10.3.1 Company Overview10.3.2 Role of BAE Systems in Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market10.3.2.1 Financials10.3.3 SWOT Analysis10.4 Boeing10.4.1 Company Overview10.4.2 Role of Boeing in Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market10.4.2.1 Financials10.4.3 SWOT Analysis10.5 DJI10.5.1 Company Overview10.5.2 Role of DJI innovations in Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market10.5.3 SWOT Analysis10.6 ECA Group10.6.1 Company Overview10.6.2 Role of ECA Group in Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market10.6.2.1 Financials10.6.3 SWOT Analysis10.7 Ehang10.7.1 Company Overview10.7.2 Role of Ehang in Global UAV Market10.7.3 SWOT Analysis10.8 Elbit Systems Ltd.10.8.1 Company Overview10.8.2 Role of Elbit Systems Ltd. in Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market10.8.2.1 Financials10.8.3 SWOT Analysis10.9 FLIR System10.9.1 Company Overview10.9.2 Role of FLIR Systems in Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)Market10.9.2.1 Financials10.9.3 SWOT Analysis10.1 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.10.10.1 Company Overview10.10.2 Role of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. in Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle(UAV) Market10.10.3 SWOT Analysis10.11 General Dynamics Corporation10.11.1 Company Overview10.11.2 Role of General Dynamics Corporation in Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)Market10.11.2.1 Financials10.11.3 SWOT Analysis10.12 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.10.12.1 Company Overview10.12.2 Role of Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. in the Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)Market10.12.2.1 Financials10.12.3 SWOT Analysis10.13 Lockheed Martin Corporation10.13.1 Company Overview10.13.2 Role of Lockheed Martin Corporation in the Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market10.13.2.1 Financials10.13.3 SWOT Analysis10.14 Northrop Grumman Corporation10.14.1 Company Overview10.14.2 Role of Northrop Grumman Corporation in Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market10.14.2.1 Financials10.14.3 SWOT Analysis10.15 Thales Group10.15.1 Company Overview10.15.2 Role of Thales Group in the Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market10.15.2.1 Financials10.15.3 SWOT Analysis10.16 Other Key Players10.16.1 DroneBase10.16.2 Terra Drone10.16.3 AirMap10.16.4 Delair10.16.5 Skyward (A Verizon Company)10.17 List of Emerging Companies

11 Report Scope and Methodology11.1 Scope of the Report11.2 Global UAV Market Research Methodology

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/30ex0m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-unmanned-aerial-vehicle-global-market-to-2025---increase-in-defense-spending-by-developing-economies-presents-opportunities-301196772.html

SOURCE Research and Markets