Insights On The Tumor Ablation Global Market To 2026 - By Technology, Mode Of Treatment, Mode Of Application, End-user And Region

DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tumor Ablation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tumor ablation market reached a value of US$ 634.2 Million in 2020. Tumor ablation refers to a minimally invasive (MI) technique that is conducted to treat tumors of the kidney, liver, bones and lungs. The ablation system consists of a generator and a needlelike device that delivers the heat directly to the target cells to cause acute cellular necrosis. The procedure destroys benign tumors by inserting a probe and heating it to 100-degree Celsius under Precise Computer Tomography, without extracting them from the body. It can be conducted through Microwave Ablation, Radiofrequency Ablation, Cryoablation, etc. It provides increased accuracy and covers a larger treatment area, along with minimal pain and risk to the patient upon repeated administrations.The increasing prevalence of cancer is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, owing to benefits such as the lesser amount of trauma, speedy recovery, reduced complications and shorter hospital stay, MI procedures are gaining widespread preference, which, in turn, is driving the market growth. Also, various technological advancements such as the introduction of thermal and laser ablation, irreversible electroporation and High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) have enhanced the acceptance of tumor ablation procedures. Moreover, the implementation of favorable government policies for cancer awareness and treatment methods is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors driving the market include growing healthcare expenditures and rising geriatric population, along with the increasing number of ablation and surgical centers and awareness for ablation procedures that can be conducted over small tumors. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global tumor ablation market to grow at a CAGR of 12% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Medtronic, AngioDynamics Inc., HealthTronics Inc., NeuWave Medical, INTIO Inc., Galil Medical Ltd., Boston Scientific, Sonacare Medical, EDAP TMS S.A., ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH, IceCure Medical Ltd., MISONIX Inc., Endocare Inc., CooperSurgical Inc., B V M Meditech Pvt., etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global tumor ablation market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global tumor ablation industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global tumor ablation market ?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of treatment?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global tumor ablation industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global tumor ablation industry?

What is the structure of the global tumor ablation industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global tumor ablation industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Tumor Ablation Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Technology5.5 Market Breakup by Mode of Treatment5.6 Market Breakup by Mode of Application5.7 Market Breakup by End-User5.8 Market Breakup by Region5.9 Market Forecast 6 SWOT Analysis

7 Value Chain Analysis 8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

9 Market Breakup by Technology9.1 Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Microwave Ablation9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Cryoablation9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Others9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Mode of Treatment10.1 Percutaneous Ablation10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Laparoscopic Ablation10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Surgical Ablation10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Mode of Application11.1 Liver Cancer11.1.1 Market Trends11.1.2 Market Forecast11.2 Lung Cancer11.2.1 Market Trends11.2.2 Market Forecast11.3 Kidney Cancer11.3.1 Market Trends11.3.2 Market Forecast11.4 Bone Metastasis11.4.1 Market Trends11.4.2 Market Forecast11.5 Others11.5.1 Market Trends11.5.2 Market Forecast 12 Market Breakup by End-User12.1 Hospitals12.1.1 Market Trends12.1.2 Market Forecast12.2 Cancer Specialty Clinics12.2.1 Market Trends12.2.2 Market Forecast12.3 Others12.3.1 Market Trends12.3.2 Market Forecast 13 Market Breakup by Region13.1 North America13.1.1 Market Trends13.1.2 Market Forecast13.2 Europe13.2.1 Market Trends13.2.2 Market Forecast13.3 Asia Pacific13.3.1 Market Trends13.3.2 Market Forecast13.4 Middle East and Africa13.4.1 Market Trends13.4.2 Market Forecast13.5 Latin America13.5.1 Market Trends13.5.2 Market Forecast 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Medtronic14.3.2 AngioDynamics Inc14.3.3 HealthTronics Inc14.3.4 NeuWave Medical14.3.5 INTIO Inc14.3.6 Galil Medical Ltd14.3.7 Boston Scientific14.3.8 Sonacare Medical14.3.9 EDAP TMS S.A. 14.3.10 ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH 14.3.11 IceCure Medical Ltd 14.3.12 MISONIX Inc 14.3.13 Endocare Inc 14.3.14 CooperSurgical Inc 14.3.15 B V M Meditech Pvt

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/91jc83

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-tumor-ablation-global-market-to-2026---by-technology-mode-of-treatment-mode-of-application-end-user-and-region-301325487.html

SOURCE Research and Markets