Insights On The Truck Refrigeration Global Market To 2027 - By Type, Application, Industry Vertical, Vehicle Type & Geography

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Truck Refrigeration Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type; Application; Industry Vertical; Vehicle Type (Trailers and Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market was valued at US$ 9,100.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 13336.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027.The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.

The safety of food products is a major concern worldwide, mainly due to the increase in demand for fresh food items. Shipping frozen and perishable food items such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruits is a major task in the food & beverages industry, which is increasing the requirement of advanced refrigeration systems for transportation. The rising demand for cold chain products is driving the adoption of refrigerated trucks.

The safety of food products is a major concern worldwide, mainly due to the increase in demand for fresh food items. Shipping frozen and perishable food items such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruits is a major task in the food & beverages industry, which is increasing the requirement of advanced refrigeration systems for transportation. The rising demand for cold chain products is driving the adoption of refrigerated trucks.

Additionally, the rise in demand for online delivery of chilled and frozen products is generating the growth opportunities for the truck refrigeration market players. Mounting importance of organic food in countries such as Germany, the US, and the UK owing to the strict restrictions on the intake of synthetic ingredients such as artificial colors in the foodstuff is anticipated to encourage the scope of the refrigerated trucks in the coming years. Moreover, the global population is estimated to ramp up to 9.2 billion by 2050, and such rise in the population would trigger the requirement of essential food transport facilities in the future. Growth in the adoption of truck refrigeration systems in the food & beverages industry is a prime factor fueling the growth of truck refrigeration unit providers. The market for this industry is expected to reach US$5,563.1million by 2022.According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report, India, the US, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Spain are among the worst-affected countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The tremendous growth in the spread of the virus has urged governments across the world to impose strict restrictions on transportation. The lockdown imposition has resulted in lesser production of goods and commodities. The truck refrigeration market players are also experienced a slowdown in production due to limited workforce availability at production plants. On the contrary, the operational activities of essential goods such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals for biological or pharmaceutical laboratories, has created a demand for reefer trucks. This has led to rise in demand for truck refrigeration products, especially in countries such as China, Japan, India, the US, and Canada. These countries are among the hardest-hit countries, with extended lockdown periods.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Key Takeaways 4. Truck Refrigeration Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America4.2.2 Europe4.2.3 Asia Pacific4.2.4 Middle East & Africa4.2.5 South America4.3 Ecosystem Analysis 5. Truck Refrigeration Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Growing Demand for Frozen and Perishable Food Items5.1.2 Rise in the Supply of Pharma Products5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Rising Number of Technical Faults5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Continuously Improving Logistics Sector5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Electrifying Refrigeration Units5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. Truck Refrigeration - Global Market Analysis6.1 Truck Refrigeration Market Global Overview6.2 Truck Refrigeration Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking 7. Truck Refrigeration Market Analysis - By Type7.1 Overview7.2 Truck Refrigeration Market, By Type (2019 and 2027)7.3 Split Systems7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Split Systems: Truck Refrigeration Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4 Roof Mounted Systems7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Roof Mounted Systems: Truck Refrigeration Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 8. Truck Refrigeration Market Analysis- By Application8.1 Overview8.2 Truck Refrigeration Market, by Application (2019 and 2027)8.3 Frozen8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Frozen: Truck Refrigeration Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4 Chilled8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Chilled: Truck Refrigeration Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 9. Truck Refrigeration Market Analysis - By Industry Vertical9.1 Overview9.2 Truck Refrigeration Market, By Industry Vertical (2019 and 2027)9.3 Food & Beverage9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Food & Beverage: Truck Refrigeration Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.4 Pharmaceutical & Chemical9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Pharmaceutical & Chemical: Truck Refrigeration Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.5 Ambulance9.5.1 Overview9.5.2 Ambulance: Truck Refrigeration Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 10. Truck Refrigeration Market Analysis - By Vehicle Type10.1 Overview10.2 Truck Refrigeration Market, By Vehicle Type (2019 and 2027)10.3 Trailers10.3.1 Overview10.3.2 Trailers: Truck Refrigeration Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.4 Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle10.4.1 Overview10.4.2 Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle: Truck Refrigeration Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 11. Truck Refrigeration Market - Geographic Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 North America: Truck Refrigeration Market11.3 Europe: Truck Refrigeration Market11.4 APAC: Truck Refrigeration Market11.5 MEA: Truck Refrigeration Market11.6 SAM: Truck Refrigeration Market 12. Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak12.1 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Truck Refrigeration Market12.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.1.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.1.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 13. Industry Landscape13.1 Market Initiative13.2 New Development 14. Company Profiles14.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, LTD14.2 Carrier Global Corporation14.3 Webasto Thermo & Comfort14.4 Denso Corporation14.5 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd14.6 Thermo King (Trane Technologies)14.7 Songz Automobile Air Conditioning Co., Ltd14.8 Subros Limited14.9 Schmitz Cargobull AG14.10 Klinge Corporation 15. Appendix15.1 About the Publisher15.2 Word IndexFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2iutnm

