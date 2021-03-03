Insights On The Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Global Market To 2030 - Identify Growth Segments For Investment

DUBLIN, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global travel arrangement and reservation services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global travel arrangement and reservation services market is expected to grow from $303.59 billion in 2020 to $370.1 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $474.36 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the travel arrangement and reservation services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services market global report answers all these questions and many more.The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider travel arrangement and reservation services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The travel arrangement and reservation services market section of the report gives context. It compares the travel arrangement and reservation services market with other segments of the commercial services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, travel arrangement and reservation services indicators comparison.

Major companies in the travel arrangement and reservation services market include Carlson Wagonlit Travel; American Express; BCD Travel; Expedia and Priceline Group.The travel arrangement and reservation services market consists of sales of travel arrangement and reservation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide travel agency services, arrange and assemble tours or provide other travel arrangement and reservation services. The travel arrangement and reservation services market is segmented into travel agencies; tour operators; convention and visitors bureaus; and other travel arrangement and reservation services. Western Europe was the largest region in the global travel arrangement and reservation services market, accounting for 49% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 21% of the global travel arrangement and reservation services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global travel arrangement and reservation services market.Travel agencies and tour operators are increasingly using chat bots to offer personalized travel bookings to customers. A chat bot is an artificial intelligence program that can simulate a conversation with customers through messages or telephone calls and perform tasks such as ticket bookings and hotel reservations. Chat bots are an alternative to mobile applications and websites that provide personalized recommendations and bookings based on travel preferences and date of travel. For instance, Booking.com allows travellers to book flights and hotels through chat bots on Skype, Facebook Messenger and Slack. Other such chat bots include Dorothy, DoNotPay, Expedia and Air New Zealand's Oscar. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Report Structure 3. Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services Market Characteristics3.1. Market Definition 3.2. Key Segmentations 4. Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services Market Product Analysis4.1. Leading Products/ Services 4.2. Key Features and Differentiators 4.3. Development Products 5. Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services Market Supply Chain5.1. Supply Chain 5.2. Distribution 5.3. End Customers 6. Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services Market Customer Information6.1. Customer Preferences 6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth 7. Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services Market Trends and Strategies 8. Impact of COVID-19 on Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services 9. Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services Market Size and Growth9.1. Market Size 9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion) 9.2.1. Drivers of the Market 9.2.2. Restraints on the Market 9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion) 9.3.1. Drivers of the Market 9.3.2. Restraints on the Market 10. Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services Market Regional Analysis10.1. Global Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion) 10.2. Global Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region 10.3. Global Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region

11. Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services Market Segmentation11.1. Global Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services Market, Segmentation by Type11.2. Global Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services Market, Segmentation by Mode of Travel11.3. Global Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services Market, Segmentation by Mode of Booking

12. Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services Market Metrics12.1. Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global 12.2. Per Capita Average Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

13. Asia-Pacific Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services Market

14. Western Europe Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services Market

15. Eastern Europe Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services Market

16. North America Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services Market

17. South America Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services Market

18. Middle East Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services Market

19. Africa Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services Market

20. Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services Market Competitive Landscape20.1. Competitive Market Overview 20.2. Market Shares 20.3. Company Profiles 20.3.1. Carlson Wagonlit Travel 20.3.1.1. Company Overview 20.3.1.2. Products and Services 20.3.1.3. Strategy 20.3.1.4. Financial Performance 20.3.2. American Express 20.3.2.1. Company Overview 20.3.2.2. Products and Services 20.3.2.3. Strategy 20.3.2.4. Financial Performance 20.3.3. BCD Travel 20.3.3.1. Company Overview 20.3.3.2. Products and Services 20.3.3.3. Strategy 20.3.3.4. Financial Performance 20.3.4. Expedia 20.3.4.1. Company Overview 20.3.4.2. Products and Services 20.3.4.3. Strategy 20.3.4.4. Financial Performance 20.3.5. Priceline Group 20.3.5.1. Company Overview 20.3.5.2. Products and Services 20.3.5.3. Strategy 20.3.5.4. Financial Performance 21. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services Market 22. Market Background: Commercial Services Market22.1. Commercial Services Market Characteristics 22.2. Commercial Services Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Growth, by Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global 22.3. Global Commercial Services Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion) 22.4. Global Commercial Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region 22.5. Global Commercial Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation by Type, Value ($ Billion) 23. Recommendations23.1. Global Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services Market in 2025 - Growth Countries 23.2. Global Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services Market in 2025 - Growth Segments 23.3. Global Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services Market in 2025 - Growth Strategies 24. Appendix24.1. NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in this Report 24.2. Abbreviations 24.3. Currencies 24.4. Research Inquiries 24.5. About the Publisher 25. Copyright and DisclaimerFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ayx8b

