Insights On The Transfer Switch Global Market To 2026 - By Type, Transition Mode, Rating, End-use Sector And Region

DUBLIN, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transfer Switch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transfer switch market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. A transfer switch is an electromechanical device that is used to interchange load between two power sources either electronically or mechanically. It provides a rapid transition between multiple power sources to ensure uninterrupted power supply. Manual transfer switches require manual access to a generator or power source, which can be flipped to restore power. On the other hand, automatic transfer switches (ATS) do not require external inputs and can immediately flip to generator power in case of a power cut. These switches offer increased reliability and safety, are cost effective and less hazardous to operate. These switches find wide application in industrial and commercial settings such as factories, warehouses, hospitals and schools where continuous power supply is a necessity.The growing need for stable sources of power supply, coupled with the rapid industrialization across the globe, is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, frequent occurrence of unexpected burnouts, voltage fluctuations, power outages, blackouts and weather uncertainties are also contributing to the growing demand for transfer switches. The increasing dependence of industrial, commercial as well as residential sector on electric generators for uninterrupted power supply is also augmenting the demand of these devices across various regions. Additionally, favorable government policies pertaining to operational safety along with an increasing demand for Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) networks is further stimulating the market growth. Other factors propelling the market growth include increased focus on research and development (R&D) activities to develop enhanced product variants. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global transfer switch market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB, General Electric, Cummins, Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric, Siemens, SOCOMEC Group, Russelectric, Caterpillar, Schneider Electric, Generac Power Systems, Eltek, Camsco Electric Company, Marathon Thomson Power System, DynaGen Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global transfer switch market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global transfer switch industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global transfer switch industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the transition mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the rating?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use sector?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global transfer switch industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global transfer switch industry?

What is the structure of the global transfer switch industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global transfer switch industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Transfer Switch Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Type5.5 Market Breakup by Transition Mode5.6 Market Breakup by Rating5.7 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector5.8 Market Breakup by Region5.9 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Type6.1 Automatic Transfer Switch6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Major Types6.1.2.1 Contactor Based Transfer Switch6.1.2.2 Circuit Based Transfer Switch6.1.2.3 Static Transfer Switch6.1.3 Market Forecast6.2 Manual Transfer Switch6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Transition Mode7.1 Soft Load Transition Mode7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Closed Transition Mode7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Delayed Transition Mode7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Open Transition Mode7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Rating8.1 0-300A Rating8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 301-1600A8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 1600A-4000A8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector9.1 Industrial9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Commercial9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Residential9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 Asia Pacific10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 North America10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Europe10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Middle East and Africa10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast10.5 Latin America10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 ABB15.3.2 General Electric15.3.3 Cummins15.3.4 Eaton Corporation15.3.5 Emerson Electric15.3.6 Siemens15.3.7 SOCOMEC Group15.3.8 Russelectric15.3.9 Caterpillar 15.3.10 Schneider Electric 15.3.11 Generac Power Systems 15.3.12 Eltek 15.3.13 Camsco Electric Company 15.3.14 Marathon Thomson Power System 15.3.15 DynaGen Technologies 15.3.16 Mitsubishi Electric

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/syx1lj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-transfer-switch-global-market-to-2026---by-type-transition-mode-rating-end-use-sector-and-region-301309307.html

SOURCE Research and Markets