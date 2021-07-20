Insights On The Torpedo Global Market To 2026 - By Weight, Launch Platform, Propulsion And Region

DUBLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Torpedo Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global torpedo market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. A torpedo is a cigar-shaped, self-propelled underwater weapon that is launched from a submarine, ship or an aircraft to rupture the hulls of other submarines and surface vessels. It is one of the most preferred weapons that are utilized in marine warfare. The torpedo comprises intricate devices for controlling the depth and direction according to the signals received from an outside source and detonating the explosive-filled warhead when it strikes the target or comes close to it. At present, the demand for torpedoes is continuously rising owing to the growing threat of terrorism across the globe.The rising conflicts among different countries are encouraging governing agencies to increase their investments in the defense and military sector. This represents one of the major factors bolstering the global torpedo market growth. Besides this, they are also spending on the upgradation of their existing naval systems, especially the developed economies, which is positively influencing the sales of torpedoes. Furthermore, the introduction of advanced technologies, such as electric propulsion, advanced navigation and mini torpedoes, is escalating the market growth. Among these, electric propulsion torpedoes are currently gaining preference around the world on account of their advanced capabilities, such as high speed and fewer vibrations. Apart from this, the increasing investments in the research and development (R&D) activities to improve connectivity between submarines and weapons, intelligent controllers and ultra-broadband arrays are expected to strengthen the market growth in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global torpedo market to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Aselsan, Atlas Elektronik GmbH, BAE Systems, Bharat Dynamics Limited, Leonardo SpA, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Naval Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Rosoboronexport, Saab AB, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

