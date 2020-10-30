Insights On The Tire Global Market To 2026 - Competition Forecast & Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tire Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Two-Wheeler, Three Wheeler and OTR), by Demand Category, by Radial Vs Bias, by Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2019, the Global Tire Market stood around 2,240 million units in terms of volume and is expected to grow at a moderate pace during forecast period and cross 2,740 million units by 2025. Factors driving the demand for automobile tires include rising tire sales from OEMs on the back of increasing production of vehicles with various technological advancements in automotive industry, shifting demand towards better lifespan, light weight, environmental friendly tires, coupled with growing tire sales in the replacement segment across the globe owing to continuous increase in the vehicle fleet size.

The Global Tire Market is mainly classified based on vehicle type, demand category, radial vs bias, and regions. The Global Tire Market has also captured the preferred tire sizes of 80 countries, combined with details of tire plants such as production capacities and greenfield or brownfield type located across the globe. Based on the vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into passenger car tire, light commercial vehicle (LCV) tire, medium & heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) tire, two-wheeler tire, three-wheeler tire and OTR tire segments. Passenger car tires accounted for the largest share and the segment is poised to grow at an impressive rate during the projected period as well, as the demand for passenger cars has been increasing in all the regions across the globe.

In terms of the demand category, replacement market has dominated the Global Tire Market with an estimated market share of over 70% and is expected to continue its dominance through 2025. However, in the future years, it is expected that the market share of OEM will rise owing due to the rising production of vehicles and technological advancements in the automotive industry across the globe. In terms of technology type, the market is largely accounted for by radial tires and the segment is forecast to hold its dominance during forecast period.

Major players operating in the Global Tire Market include Bridgestone Corporation, Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Continental AG, among others.

To perform the study, the publisher conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research. Initially, the publisher prepared an exhaustive list of tires players operating globally. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys, which include primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed product offerings and regional presence of all major tire suppliers across the globe.The publisher calculated the market size for the Global Tire Market by using a bottom-up technique, wherein manufacturers' volume sales data for different applications, were recorded as well as forecast for the future years. Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Global Tire Production Overview 4. Global Tire Market Outlook4.1. Market Size & Forecast4.1.1.By Value & Volume4.2. Market Share & Forecast4.2.1.By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Two-Wheeler, Three Wheeler and OTR)4.2.2.By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement)4.2.3.By Radial vs. Bias4.2.4.By Region4.2.5.By Company Japan Tire Market Outlook5.6. Indonesia Tire Market Outlook5.7. South Korea Tire Market Outlook5.8. Thailand Tire Market Outlook5.9. Taiwan Tire Market Outlook5.10. Vietnam Tire Market Outlook5.11. Australia Tire Market Outlook5.12. Malaysia Tire Market Outlook5.13. Pakistan Tire Market Outlook5.14. Philippines Tire Market Outlook5.15. New Zealand Tire Market Outlook5.16. Sri Lanka Tire Market Outlook5.17. Bangladesh Tire Market Outlook5.18. Singapore Tire Market Outlook 6. North America Tire Market Outlook6.1. Market Size & Forecast6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.3. United States Tire Market Outlook6.4. Mexico Tire Market Outlook6.5. Canada Tire Market Outlook 7. Europe & CIS Tire Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.3. Germany Tire Market Outlook7.4. Russia Tire Market Outlook7.5. France Tire Market Outlook7.6. Italy Tire Market Outlook7.7. United Kingdom Tire Market Outlook7.8. Spain Tire Market Outlook7.9. Poland Tire Market Outlook7.10. Czech Republic Tire Market Outlook7.11. Netherlands Tire Market Outlook7.12. Belgium Tire Market Outlook7.13. Ukraine Tire Market Outlook7.14. Austria Tire Market Outlook7.15. Slovakia Tire Market Outlook7.16. Switzerland Tire Market Outlook7.17. Sweden Tire Market Outlook7.18. Kazakhstan Tire Market Outlook7.19. Romania Tire Market Outlook7.20. Hungary Tire Market Outlook7.21. Portugal Tire Market Outlook7.22. Greece Tire Market Outlook7.23. Norway Tire Market Outlook7.24. Finland Tire Market Outlook7.25. Denmark Tire Market Outlook7.26. Serbia Tire Market Outlook7.27. Slovenia Tire Market Outlook7.28. Bulgaria Tire Market Outlook7.29. Croatia Tire Market Outlook7.30. Luxembourg Tire Market Outlook7.31. Ireland Tire Market Outlook7.32. Azerbaijan Tire Market Outlook7.33. Uzbekistan Tire Market Outlook7.34. Bosnia & Herzegovina Tire Market Outlook7.35. Lithuania Tire Market Outlook7.36. Armenia Tire Market Outlook7.37. Estonia Tire Market Outlook7.38. Latvia Tire Market Outlook 8. South America Tire Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.3. Brazil Tire Market Outlook8.4. Argentina Tire Market Outlook8.5. Colombia Tire Market Outlook8.6. Chile Tire Market Outlook8.7. Cuba Tire Market Outlook 9. Middle East Tire Market Outlook9.1. Market Size & Forecast9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.3. Turkey Tire Market Outlook9.4. Iran Tire Market Outlook9.5. Saudi Arabia Tire Market Outlook9.6. Algeria Tire Market Outlook9.7. UAE Tire Market Outlook9.8. Kuwait Tire Market Outlook9.9. Qatar Tire Market Outlook9.10. Israel Tire Market Outlook9.11. Oman Tire Market Outlook9.12. Bahrain Tire Market Outlook 10. Africa Tire Market Outlook10.1. Market Size & Forecast10.2. Market Share & Forecast10.3. South Africa Tire Market Outlook10.4. Egypt Tire Market Outlook10.5. Libya Tire Market Outlook10.6. Kenya Tire Market Outlook10.7. Ethiopia Tire Market Outlook10.8. Angola Tire Market Outlook10.9. Zimbabwe Tire Market Outlook10.10. Sudan Tire Market Outlook10.11. Eritrea Tire Market Outlook10.12. Somalia Tire Market Outlook10.13. Djibouti Tire Market Outlook 11. About the Publisher Companies Mentioned

Bridgestone Corporation

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Continental AG

Kumho Tires

Hankook Tires

Sumitomo Rubber Industries

Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

Maxxis Tires

Giti Tires

