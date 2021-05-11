Insights On The Tilt Rotor Aircraft Global Market To 2031 - Featuring Acubed, BAE Systems And Bell Textron Among Others

DUBLIN, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market with Regional Analysis 2021-2031: Focus on End-user, Application, Technology, Rotor Type and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

This global tilt rotor aircraft market analysis report projects the market to have significant growth of CAGR 13.47% during the forecast period 2021-2031. North America is expected to dominate the global tilt-rotor aircraft market, with an estimated share of 47.95% in 2031. North America, including the major countries such as the U.S., is the most prominent region for the global tilt rotor aircraft market. The presence of major players and intense competition among them makes North America the most technologically advanced region.

The global tilt rotor aircraft market is gaining widespread importance owing to the rising demand for vertical take-off and landing capabilities and increase performance compared to conventional aircraft. Moreover, the increased investments by governments in urban air mobility and the increasing importance of tilt rotor aircraft in cargo transportation are some of the key factors that may propel the market growth in the coming years.

Scope of the Report

The purpose of the market analysis is to examine the global tilt rotor aircraft market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others. The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape of the key players operating in the market.

The comprehensive research study of the global tilt rotor aircraft market covers:

Elaborated classification of the aircraft based on end-user, technology, application, and type

A detailed regional market share analysis, including the scrutiny of more than ten countries

An extensive analysis of competitive benchmarking of 16 key players in the industry

A detailed analysis of the eVTOL aircraft and drone market

The report encompasses market drivers, challenges, opportunities, competition mapping, benchmarking, and segmental analysis of regions.

The study indicates that the rising demand for tilt rotor aircraft in defense applications and improved performance compared to conventional aircraft are fueling the growth of the market.

Along with the drivers, the study highlights opportunities in the market, such as heavy investments by governments in urban air mobility and the increasing importance of tilt rotor aircraft in cargo transportation is allowing key manufacturers to expand their operations among different customers.

Market Segmentation

The report constitutes an extensive study of the tilt rotor aircraft industry. The report largely focuses on providing market information for tilt-rotor aircraft covering various segments and regions. The global tilt rotor aircraft market is segmented on the basis of end user, application, technology, type, and region. The report analyzes different end users such as commercial, government, and military. The applications include air taxi, air ambulance, cargo air vehicle, combat, personal aerial vehicle, search, and rescue. The technology classification includes manned and unmanned systems. The aircraft type includes twin rotors, quad rotors, and others.

The global tilt rotor aircraft market is segregated into four major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions, along with country-level analysis, is provided in the market study.

Key Companies

The key market players in the global tilt rotor aircraft market include Acubed, BAE Systems, Bell Textron Inc., Boeing, GE Aviation, General Dynamics, Honeywell Aerospace, Israel Aerospace Industries, Joby Aviation, Kitty Hawk, Leonardo SpA, Lilium GmbH, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Overair, among others.

Key Questions Answered

What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities for the global tilt rotor aircraft market during the forecast period 2021-2031?

Who are the key players in the global tilt rotor aircraft market, and what is their competitive benchmarking?

Which end-user (commercial, government & military) is expected to generate the most revenue in the near term?

What are the recent trends in the global tilt rotor aircraft technology?

What is the expected revenue generated by the global tilt rotor aircraft market during the forecast period 2021-2031?

What are the strategies adopted by the key players in the market to increase their market presence in the industry?

Which technology (manned, unmanned) in the tilt rotor aircraft is expected to dominate the market in 2031?

What is the revenue generated by the global tilt rotor aircraft market, by technology, by type, by application, and by end-user in 2021, and what are the estimates till 2031?

What are the competitive strengths of the key players in the global tilt rotor aircraft market?

What would be the aggravated revenue generated by the global tilt rotor aircraft market segmented by region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest-of-the-World) till 2031?

, , , and Rest-of-the-World) till 2031? Which region would dominate the global tilt rotor aircraft market during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets1.1 Industry Outlook1.1.1 Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market: Overview1.2 Leading Manufacturers, Products, and Technical Specifications1.3 Current and Emerging Technological Trends1.3.1 Single Engine Operative Mode1.3.2 Civil Rotor Concept1.3.3 Development Towards Advanced Flight Control Technologies1.3.4 Ducted Fans1.4 Investment Scenario: Start-ups and Stakeholders in the Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market1.5 Legal and Regulatory Framework1.5.1 Noise Certification Standards for Tilt Rotors1.5.2 Civil Tilt Rotor Development Advisory Committee1.5.3 Country-Wise Regulations1.6 Supply Chain Analysis1.7 Business Dynamics1.7.1 Business Drivers1.7.1.1 Rising Demand for Tilt Rotor Aircraft in Defense Applications1.7.1.2 Increased Performance Compared to Conventional Aircraft1.7.2 Business Challenges1.7.2.1 High Costs Associated in Development Phase1.7.2.2 Complex Structure of the Tilt Rotor Aircraft1.7.3 Business Opportunities1.7.3.1 Increasing Importance of Tilt Rotor Aircraft in Cargo Transportation1.7.3.2 Heavy Investment by Governments in Urban Air Mobility1.8 Business Strategies1.8.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, and Contracts1.8.2 Product Development and Innovation1.8.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions1.8.2.2 Others

2 Application2.1 Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market (by Application)2.1.1 Market Overview2.1.2 Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market (by End User)2.1.2.1 Commercial2.1.2.2 Government and Military2.1.3 Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market (by Application)2.1.3.1 Air Taxi2.1.3.2 Air Ambulance2.1.3.3 Cargo Air Vehicle2.1.3.4 Combat2.1.3.5 Personal Aerial Vehicle (VIP Transportation)2.1.3.6 Search and Rescue2.1.3.6.1 Demand Analysis of Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market, by Application

3 Product3.1 Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market (by Product)3.1.1 Overview3.1.2 Demand Analysis of Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market (by Technology)3.1.2.1 Manned3.1.2.2 Unmanned3.1.3 Demand Analysis of Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market - By Rotor Type3.1.3.1 Twin Rotors3.1.3.2 Quad Rotors3.1.3.3 Others3.1.3.3.1 Demand Analysis for Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market (by Rotor Type)

4 Region4.1 Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market (by Region)4.2 North America4.3 Europe4.4 Asia-Pacific4.5 Rest-of-the-World

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles5.1 Competitive Benchmarking5.2 Acubed by Airbus5.2.1 Company Overview5.2.1.1 Role of Acubed by Airbus in Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market5.2.1.2 Product Portfolio5.2.2 Business Strategies5.2.2.1 Product Developments and Demonstrations5.2.3 Strengths and Weaknesses of Acubed-Airbus5.3 BAE Systems5.3.1 Company Overview5.3.1.1 Role of BAE Systems in Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market5.3.1.2 Product Portfolio5.3.2 Corporate Strategies5.3.2.1 Contracts5.3.3 Strengths and Weakness of BAE Systems5.4 Bell Textron Inc.5.4.1 Company Overview5.4.1.1 Role of Bell Textron Inc in Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market5.4.1.2 Product Portfolio5.4.2 Business Strategies5.4.2.1 Product Upgradations and Launches5.4.2.2 Business Expansion5.4.3 Corporate Strategies5.4.3.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Contracts, and Memorandum of Understandings5.4.4 Strengths and Weaknesses of Bell Textron Inc5.4.5 R&D Analysis5.5 Boeing5.5.1 Company Overview5.5.1.1 Role of Boeing in Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market5.5.1.2 Product Portfolio5.5.2 Strengths and Weaknesses of Boeing5.5.3 R&D Analysis5.6 GE Aviation5.6.1 Company Overview5.6.1.1 Role of GE Aviation in Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market5.6.1.2 Product Portfolio5.6.2 Corporate Strategies5.6.2.1 Partnerships5.6.3 Strengths and Weaknesses of GE Aviation5.6.4 R&D Analysis5.7 General Dynamics Corporation5.7.1 Company Overview5.7.1.1 Role of General Dynamics Corporation in Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market5.7.2 Strengths and Weaknesses of General Dynamics Corporation5.8 Honeywell International Inc.5.8.1 Company Overview5.8.1.1 Role of Honeywell International Inc. in Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market5.8.2 Strengths and Weaknesses of Honeywell5.8.3 R&D Analysis5.9 IAI5.9.1 Company Overview5.9.1.1 Role of IAI in Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market5.9.1.2 Product Portfolio5.9.2 Strengths and Weaknesses of IAI.5.9.3 R&D Analysis5.1 Joby Aviation5.10.1 Company Overview5.10.1.1 Role of Joby Aviation in Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market5.10.1.2 Product Portfolio5.10.2 Corporate Strategies5.10.2.1 Mergers, Agreements, and Acquisitions5.10.3 Strengths and Weaknesses of Joby Aviation5.11 Kitty Hawk5.11.1 Company Overview5.11.1.1 Role of Kitty Hawk in Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market5.11.1.2 Product Portfolio5.11.2 Corporate Strategies5.11.2.1 Partnerships5.11.3 Strengths and Weaknesses of Kitty Hawk5.12 Leonardo S.p.A., Inc.5.12.1 Company Overview5.12.1.1 Role of Leonardo S.p.A. in Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market5.12.1.2 Product Portfolio5.12.2 Corporate Strategies5.12.2.1 Partnerships5.12.3 Strengths and Weaknesses of Leonardo S.p.A., Inc.5.13 Lilium GmbH5.13.1 Company Overview5.13.1.1 Role of Lilium GmbH in Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market5.13.1.2 Product Portfolio5.13.2 Corporate Strategies5.13.2.1 Partnerships and Collaborations5.13.3 Strengths and Weaknesses of Lilium GmbH5.14 Lockheed Martin Corporation5.14.1 Company Overview5.14.1.1 Role of Lockheed Martin Corporation in Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market5.14.1.2 Product Portfolio5.14.2 Business Strategies5.14.2.1 Product Developments5.14.3 Strengths and Weaknesses of Lockheed Martin Corporation5.14.4 R&D Analysis5.15 Northrop Grumman Corporation5.15.1 Company Overview5.15.1.1 Role of Northrop Grumman Corporation in Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market5.15.1.2 Product Portfolio5.15.2 Corporate Strategies5.15.2.1 Contracts5.15.3 Strengths and Weaknesses of Northrop Grumman Corporation5.15.4 R&D Analysis5.16 Overair, Inc.5.16.1 Role of Overair, Inc in Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market5.16.2 Product Portfolio5.16.3 Strengths and Weaknesses of Overair, Inc5.17 Raytheon Technologies Corporation5.17.1 Company Overview5.17.1.1 Role of Raytheon Technologies Corporation in Global Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market5.17.1.2 Product Portfolio5.17.2 Strengths and Weaknesses of Raytheon Technologies Corporation5.18 Other Key Players5.18.1 Collins Aerospace5.18.1.1 Company Overview5.18.2 Quantum Systems5.18.2.1 Company Overview5.18.3 Wingcopter5.18.3.1 Company Overview

6 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6i8xyh

