Insights On The Telemedicine Global Market To 2028 - By Type, Product & Services, Specialty, Delivery Mode And Geography

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telemedicine Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type; Product and Services; Specialty; Delivery Mode; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The telemedicine market was valued at US$ 51,094.75 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 199,544.64 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2020 to 2028. The market growth is attributed to key factors such as the increasing use of smartphones and development of various mobile platforms, and rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-associated diseases. However, healthcare fraud and rising data security concerns, barriers to telemedicine in rural areas and developing countries, and lack of universal reimbursement policies restrain the market growth. Further, the rising adoption of telemedicine amid COVID-19 outbreak pandemic offers lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global telemedicine market.Smartphones are making healthcare practices more comfortable and manageable as they play key role in the collection of patient's health data; moreover, they can also act as a medium to provide healthcare services as well as to provide prescriptions, medical knowledge, recommendations, and so on. The telemedicine technology allows healthcare providers to support patients throughout disease surveillance, guidance treatments, and chronic disease management. The number of Internet users is currently rising at an annual rate of more than 7%, equating to an average of ~875,000 new users every day. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a big impact on internet user research, and hence, the actual figures are likely to be much higher. Moreover, according to Data Reporter Review, 42 published in February 2021, there were 5.11 billion unique mobile users worldwide in 2019, and 2.71 billion of them used smartphones. Additionally, 82.2% of the people in the UAE have a smartphone, which is the highest smartphone penetration in the world.Based on type, the global telemedicine market is bifurcated into telehospital and telehome. The telehome segment held a larger market share in 2020 and is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. By delivery mode, the market is segmented into mobile, call centers, and web. The mobile segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, and it is further expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021-2028.The Food Safety and Inspection Service, Food and Drug Administration, National Institute of Health, and European Medical Association are a few of the major secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global telemedicine market. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Telemedicine Market- Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. Global Telemedicine Market- Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis4.2.3 APAC PEST Analysis4.2.4 MEA PEST Analysis4.2.5 SCAM PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinion 5. Telemedicine Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Use of Smartphones and Development of Various Mobile Platforms5.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Lifestyle-Associated Diseases5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Healthcare Fraud and Rising Data Security Concerns5.2.2 Barriers to Telemedicine in Rural Areas and Developing Countries5.2.3 Lack of Universal Reimbursement Policies5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Rising Adoption of Telemedicine in Wake of COVID Pandemic5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Market Consolidation Through Product Enhancements and Acquisitions5.5 Impact analysis 6. Telemedicine Market- Global Analysis6.1 Global Telemedicine Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis6.2 Global Telemedicine Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Global Telemedicine Market Analysis- By Product and Service7.1 Overview7.2 Global Telemedicine Market, By Product and Service 2020 & 2028 (%)7.3 Software and Hardware7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Software and Hardware: Telemedicine Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 (US$ Mn)7.4 Tele-Consulting7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Tele-Consulting: Telemedicine Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 (US$ Mn)7.5 Tele-Monitoring7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Tele-Monitoring: Telemedicine Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 (US$ Mn)7.6 Tele-Education/Training7.6.1 Overview7.6.2 Tele-Education/ Training: Telemedicine Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 (US$ Mn) 8. Global Telemedicine Market Analysis- by Type8.1 Overview8.2 Global Telemedicine Market, by Type 2020 & 2028 (%)8.3 Telehospital8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Telehospital: Telemedicine Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 (US$ Mn)8.4 Telehome8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Telehome: Telemedicine Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 (US$ Mn) 9. Global Telemedicine Market Analysis- by Specialty9.1 Overview9.2 Global Telemedicine Market, by Type 2020 & 2028 (%)9.3 Cardiology9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Cardiology: Telemedicine Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 (US$ Mn)9.4 Gynecology9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Gynecology: Telemedicine Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 (US$ Mn)9.5 Neurology9.5.1 Overview9.5.2 Neurology: Telemedicine Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 (US$ Mn)9.6 Orthopedics9.6.1 Overview9.6.2 Orthopedics: Telemedicine Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 (US$ Mn)9.7 Dermatology9.7.1 Overview9.7.2 Dermatology: Telemedicine Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 (US$ Mn)9.8 Mental Health (Psychiatry)9.8.1 Overview9.8.2 Mental Health (Psychiatry): Telemedicine Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 (US$ Mn)9.9 Others9.9.1 Overview9.9.2 Others: Telemedicine Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 (US$ Mn) 10. Global Telemedicine Market Analysis- by Delivery Mode10.1 Overview10.2 Global Telemedicine Market, by Delivery Mode 2020 & 2028 (%)10.3 Mobile10.3.1 Overview10.3.2 Mobile: Telemedicine Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 (US$ Mn)10.4 Web10.4.1 Overview10.4.2 Web: Telemedicine Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 (US$ Mn)10.5 Call Centers10.5.1 Overview10.5.2 Call Centers: Telemedicine Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 (US$ Mn) 11. Telemedicine Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2028 - Geographical Analysis 12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Telemedicine Market12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 13. Telemedicine Market- Industry Landscape13.1 Overview13.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)13.3 Organic Developments13.3.1 Overview13.4 Inorganic Developments13.4.1 Overview 14. Company Profiles14.1 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC14.1.1 Key Facts14.1.2 Business Description14.1.3 Products and Services14.1.4 Financial Overview14.1.5 SWOT Analysis14.1.6 Key Developments14.2 Cerner Corporation14.2.1 Key Facts14.2.2 Business Description14.2.3 Products and Services14.2.4 Financial Overview14.2.5 SWOT Analysis14.2.6 Key Developments14.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.14.3.1 Key Facts14.3.2 Business Description14.3.3 Products and Services14.3.4 Financial Overview14.3.5 SWOT Analysis14.3.6 Key Developments14.4 Eagle Telemedicine14.4.1 Key Facts14.4.2 Business Description14.4.3 Products and Services14.4.4 Financial Overview14.4.5 SWOT Analysis14.4.6 Key Developments14.5 Honeywell International Inc.14.5.1 Key Facts14.5.2 Business Description14.5.3 Products and Services14.5.4 Financial Overview14.5.5 SWOT Analysis14.5.6 Key Developments14.6 McKesson Corporation14.6.1 Key Facts14.6.2 Business Description14.6.3 Financial Overview14.6.4 SWOT Analysis14.6.5 Key Developments14.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V.14.7.1 Key Facts14.7.2 Business Description14.7.3 Products and Services14.7.4 Financial Overview14.7.5 SWOT Analysis14.7.6 Key Developments14.8 AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.14.8.1 Key Facts14.8.2 Business Description14.8.3 Products and Services14.8.4 Financial Overview14.8.5 SWOT Analysis14.8.6 Key Developments14.9 American Well14.9.1 Key Facts14.9.2 Business Description14.9.3 Products and Services14.9.4 Financial Overview14.9.5 SWOT Analysis14.9.6 Key Developments14.10 Teladoc Health, Inc.14.10.1 Key Facts14.10.2 Business Description14.10.3 Products and Services14.10.4 Financial Overview14.10.5 SWOT Analysis14.10.6 Key Developments14.11 Insight14.11.1 Key Facts14.11.2 Business Description14.11.3 Products and Services14.11.4 Financial Overview14.11.5 SWOT Analysis14.11.6 Key Developments 15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uw9mvt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-telemedicine-global-market-to-2028---by-type-product--services-specialty-delivery-mode-and-geography-301361708.html

SOURCE Research and Markets