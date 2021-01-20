Insights On The Telehealth Global Market Analysis To 2026 - By Modality, Component, Mode Of Delivery, End-user, Application And Geography

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Telehealth Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Telehealth Market is expected to reach $72.96 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.9% from 2019 to 2026. Telehealth is the use of digital information and communication technologies to access advanced healthcare care and manage it accordingly and adoption from doctors of these technologies is to improve healthcare service. Telehealth connects patients to fundamental healthcare services through remote monitoring, video conferencing, electronic consultations, and wireless communications.Factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and conditions, advancements in telecommunications, and government support and raising awareness are driving the growth of the market. However, regulatory variations across regions and technological and infrastructure barriers are restraining the growth of the market. Based on the application, the teleradiology segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to factors such as the increase in imaging practices, increase in teleradiology workflow adoption by healthcare providers to serve more patients, and the streamlining and regulation of teleradiology practices.The key vendors mentioned are Honeywell Life Sciences, Aerotel Medical Systems, Advantage Home Telehealth, Abbott, AMC Healthcare, American Telecare, Biolight, Avizia, Biotronik, Care Innovations, Boston Scientific, Constant Care Technology, GE Healthcare, Docobo Ltd, and GlobalMed Telemedicine. Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered: 1 Market Synopsis 2 Research Outline2.1 Research Snapshot 2.2 Research Methodology 2.3 Research Sources 2.3.1 Primary Research Sources 2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources 3 Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers 3.2 Restraints 4 Market Environment4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Telehealth Market, by Modality5.1 Introduction 5.2 Real Time 5.3 Store and Forward 5.4 Remote Patient Monitoring 6 Global Telehealth Market, by Component6.1 Introduction 6.2 Services 6.3 Software 6.4 Hardware 7 Global Telehealth Market, by Mode of Delivery7.1 Introduction 7.2 Cloud-Based 7.3 On-Premise 7.4 Web-Based 8 Global Telehealth Market, by End User8.1 Introduction 8.2 Healthcare Facilities 8.3 Patients 8.4 Diagnostic Centers 8.5 Providers 8.6 Payers 8.7 Homecare 8.8 Hospital and Clinics 9 Global Telehealth Market, by Application9.1 Introduction 9.2 Urgent Care 9.3 Telestroke 9.4 Radiology 9.5 Teledermatology 9.6 Remote Intensive Care Unit 9.7 Dermatology 9.8 Teleradiology 9.9 Psychiatry 9.10 Remote ICU 9.11 Teleicu 9.12 Continuous Medical Education 9.13 Teleconsultation 9.14 Cardiology 9.15 Telepsychiatry 9.16 Telemedicine 10 Global Telehealth Market, by Geography10.1 Introduction 10.2 North America 10.3 Europe 10.4 Asia Pacific 10.5 South America 10.6 Middle East & Africa 11 Strategic Benchmarking 12 Vendors Landscape12.1 Honeywell Life Sciences 12.2 Aerotel Medical Systems 12.3 Advantage Home Telehealth 12.4 Abbott 12.5 AMC Healthcare 12.6 American Telecare 12.7 Biolight 12.8 Avizia 12.9 Biotronik 12.10 Care Innovations 12.11 Boston Scientific 12.12 Constant Care Technology 12.13 GE Healthcare 12.14 Docobo Ltd 12.15 GlobalMed Telemedicine For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xk4j8t

