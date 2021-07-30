Insights On The Targeted Therapeutics Global Market To 2031 - Featuring Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical And Novartis Among Others

DUBLIN, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Targeted Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global targeted therapeutics market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period 2021 to 2031. The report provides the overall value (US$ Mn) of the global targeted therapeutics market for the period of 2017-2031, considering 2017-2019 as historical years, 2020 as the base year, and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global targeted therapeutics market for the forecast period.The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global targeted therapeutics market.Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts also employed a combination of the top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomena in the global targeted therapeutics market.The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments and sub-segments included in the scope of the study. Additionally, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global targeted therapeutics market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global targeted therapeutics market. The next section of the global targeted therapeutics market report highlights the USPs, which include disease prevalence and incidence rate of cancer, clinical trial pipeline analysis, key industry events, and impact of COVID-19 on the global targeted therapeutics market.The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global targeted therapeutics market. Key players operating in the global targeted therapeutics market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players profiled in the global targeted therapeutics market report. Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the sales/revenue generated by the global targeted therapeutics market across all the regions during the forecast period?

What are the key trends in the global targeted therapeutics market?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global market?

Which region is set to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which segment will have the highest revenue globally in 2031 and which application will expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface1.1. Market Definition and Scope1.2. Market Segmentation1.3. Key Research Objectives1.4. Research Highlights 2. Assumptions and Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary: Global Targeted Therapeutics Market 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.1.1. Market Definition4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments4.2. Overview4.3. Market Dynamics4.3.1. Drivers4.3.2. Restraints4.3.3. Opportunities4.4. Global Targeted Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-20314.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn) 5. Key Insights5.1. Cancer Prevalence and Incidence Rate by Key Region5.2. Clinical Trial Pipeline Analysis5.3. Key Industry Events5.4. COVID-19 Pandemics Impact on Global Targeted Therapeutics Market 6. Global Targeted Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type6.1. Introduction & Definition6.2. Key Findings / Developments6.3. Global Targeted Therapeutics Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2017-20316.3.1. Monoclonal Antibodies6.3.1.1. Angiogenesis Inhibitors6.3.1.2. HER-2 Targeted Agents6.3.1.3. Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies6.3.2. Small Molecule6.3.2.1. Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors6.3.2.2. mTOR Inhibitors6.3.2.3. PARP Inhibitors6.4. Global Targeted Therapeutics Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type 7. Global Targeted Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application7.1. Introduction & Definition7.2. Key Findings / Developments7.3. Global Targeted Therapeutics Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2017-20317.3.1. Breast Cancer7.3.2. Colorectal Cancer7.3.3. Leukemia7.3.4. Lung Cancer7.3.5. Lymphoma7.3.6. Multiple Sclerosis7.3.7. Renal Cancer7.3.8. Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration7.3.9. Others7.4. Global Targeted Therapeutics Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application 8. Global Targeted Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Distribution Channel8.1. Introduction & Definition8.2. Key Findings / Developments8.3. Global Targeted Therapeutics Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2017-20318.3.1. Hospital Pharmacies8.3.2. Retail Pharmacies8.3.3. Online Pharmacies8.4. Global Targeted Therapeutics Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Distribution Channel 9. Global Targeted Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region9.1. Key Findings9.2. Global Targeted Therapeutics Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region9.2.1. North America9.2.2. Europe9.2.3. Asia Pacific9.2.4. Latin America9.2.5. Middle East & Africa9.3. Global Targeted Therapeutics Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

10. North America Targeted Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Europe Targeted Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Asia Pacific Targeted Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Latin America Targeted Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Middle East & Africa Targeted Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Competitive Landscape15.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)15.2. Company Profiles15.2.1. Sanofi15.2.1.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)15.2.1.2. Financial Overview15.2.1.3. Product Portfolio15.2.1.4. Strategic Overview15.2.1.5. SWOT Analysis15.2.2. GlaxoSmithKline plc15.2.2.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)15.2.2.2. Financial Overview15.2.2.3. Product Portfolio15.2.2.4. Strategic Overview15.2.2.5. SWOT Analysis15.2.3. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited15.2.3.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)15.2.3.2. Financial Overview15.2.3.3. Product Portfolio15.2.3.4. Strategic Overview15.2.3.5. SWOT Analysis15.2.4. Merck & Co., Inc.15.2.4.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)15.2.4.2. Financial Overview15.2.4.3. Product Portfolio15.2.4.4. Strategic Overview15.2.4.5. SWOT Analysis15.2.5. Novartis AG15.2.5.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)15.2.5.2. Financial Overview15.2.5.3. Product Portfolio15.2.5.4. Strategic Overview15.2.5.5. SWOT Analysis15.2.6. Merck KGaA15.2.6.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)15.2.6.2. Financial Overview15.2.6.3. Product Portfolio15.2.6.4. Strategic Overview15.2.6.5. SWOT Analysis15.2.7. Pfizer Inc.15.2.7.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)15.2.7.2. Financial Overview15.2.7.3. Product Portfolio15.2.7.4. Strategic Overview15.2.7.5. SWOT Analysis15.2.8. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.15.2.8.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)15.2.8.2. Financial Overview15.2.8.3. Product Portfolio15.2.8.4. Strategic Overview15.2.8.5. SWOT Analysis15.2.9. AstraZeneca15.2.9.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)15.2.9.2. Financial Overview15.2.9.3. Product Portfolio15.2.9.4. Strategic Overview15.2.9.5. SWOT Analysis 15.2.10. Seagen, Inc.15.2.10.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)15.2.10.2. Financial Overview15.2.10.3. Product Portfolio15.2.10.4. Strategic Overview15.2.10.5. SWOT Analysis 15.2.11. Bayer AG15.2.11.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)15.2.11.2. Financial Overview15.2.11.3. Product Portfolio15.2.11.4. Strategic Overview15.2.11.5. SWOT Analysis 15.2.12. Amgen, Inc.15.2.12.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)15.2.12.2. Financial Overview15.2.12.3. Product Portfolio15.2.12.4. Strategic Overview15.2.12.5. SWOT Analysis 15.2.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company15.2.13.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)15.2.13.2. Financial Overview15.2.13.3. Product Portfolio15.2.13.4. Strategic Overview15.2.13.5. SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uphg25

