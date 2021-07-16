Insights On The Syngas Global Market To 2026 - By Gasifier Type, Feedstock, Technology, End-use And Region

DUBLIN, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Syngas Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global syngas market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Syngas, or synthesis gas, is a fuel gas mixture of carbon monoxide, hydrogen, carbon dioxide and trace gases. It is produced through gasification of carbon-containing fuel such as coal when it is exposed to heat, air and water in a closed space. Since syngas has over half of the energy density of natural gas, it can be easily burnt and used as a fuel source. It is carbon-rich and is extensively used to generate Synthetic Natural Gas (SNG), oxo-chemicals, dimethyl ether, hydrogen and ammonia or methanol for industrial applications. It is also used to produce a variety of fertilizers, solvents, fuels and synthetic materials. Looking forward, the global syngas market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period (2021-2026).Growing demand for syngas from the chemical industry is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, syngas is primarily used to produce SNG that is used in the form of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in rail, marine and road transportation industries. It can also be used to fuel gas engines for power supply owing to benefits such as low energy costs, increased stability and predictability. Moreover, the development of underground coal gasification (UCG) method is also creating a positive outlook for the market. It facilitates the completion of in-situ gasification process that converts coal into syngas. This is catalyzing the market growth as it reduces the need to transport the feedstock to the gasification plants, which consequently provides significant cost benefits. Additionally, growing environmental consciousness and stringent government regulations regarding the usage of clean fuels are also significantly contributing to the market growth. Syngas is crucial in reducing the waste pollution in landfills and greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.This report provides a deep insight into the global syngas market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the syngas market in any manner.

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Air Products and Chemicals, Air Liquide, BASF SE, BP PLC, Royal Dutch Shell, Siemens, The Linde Group, General Electric, Dakota Gasification Company, SynGas Technology LLC, TechnipFMC PLC, OXEA GmbH, Yara, John Wood Group, ECUST, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global syngas market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global syngas industry?

What are the key regional markets in the global syngas industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the gasifier type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the feedstock?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global syngas industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global syngas industry?

What is the structure of the global syngas industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global syngas industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Syngas Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Gasifier Type5.5 Market Breakup by Feedstock5.6 Market Breakup by Technology5.7 Market Breakup by End-Use5.8 Market Breakup by Region5.9 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Gasifier Type6.1 Fixed Bed6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Entrained Flow6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Fluidized Bed6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Feedstock7.1 Coal7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Natural Gas7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Petroleum7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Pet-Coke7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Biomass and Waste7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Technology8.1 Steam Reforming8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Partial Oxidation8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Auto-Thermal Reforming8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Combined or Two-Step Reforming8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Others8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by End-Use9.1 Power Generation9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Chemicals9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Breakup by Type9.2.2.1 Methanol9.2.2.2 Ammonia9.2.2.3 Oxo Chemicals9.2.2.4 N-Butanol9.2.2.5 Hydrogen9.2.2.6 Dimethyl Ether9.2.3 Market Forecast9.3 Liquid Fuels9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Gaseous Fuels9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 Asia Pacific10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Europe10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 North America10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Middle East and Africa10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast10.5 Latin America10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis 14 Price Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Air Products and Chemicals15.3.2 Air Liquide15.3.3 BASF SE15.3.4 BP PLC15.3.5 Royal Dutch Shell15.3.6 Siemens15.3.7 The Linde Group15.3.8 General Electric15.3.9 Dakota Gasification Company 15.3.10 SynGas Technology LLC 15.3.11 TechnipFMC PLC 15.3.12 OXEA GmbH 15.3.13 Yara 15.3.14 John Wood Group 15.3.15 ECUST

