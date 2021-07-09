Insights On The Surgical Robots Global Market To 2026 - By Product, Application, End-user And Region

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surgical robots market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Surgical robots refer to computer-controlled machines that are used for performing minimally invasive (MI) and laparoscopic surgeries. These robots consist of a magnifying high-definition 3-D camera fitted at the tip of the robotic arm that provides an accurate representation of the body parts. They replicate the hand movements of the surgeons and can perform complex procedures using miniaturized surgical instruments that can fit through small incisions. In comparison to traditional surgeries, these robots offer faster recovery time, minimal post-operative discomfort, and reduced risks of infection and scars. Surgical Robots Market Growth Drivers:The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to medical ailments, is also contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the extensive utilization of these robots for performing surgeries, along with the increasing preference for MI procedures by both patients and healthcare providers, is providing a boost to the market growth significantly. For instance, neurosurgical robots are being used for precise positioning of needles in deep intracranial lesions and for retracting delicate neural structures.Various technological advancements and the integration of the healthcare industry with Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Surgical robots are being equipped with 3D imaging systems, HD microscopic cameras, data recorders, motion sensors and robotic controlled catheters that assist surgeons in performing complex procedures accurately. Other factors, including increasing funding and investments for research and development (R&D) in the field of robotics and medical sciences, along with improving healthcare infrastructure across the globe, are also projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:The global surgical robots market is highly fragmented with the presence of several small and large players competing in terms of price and quality. Some of the major players in the market are:

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global surgical robots market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global surgical robots market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global surgical robots market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Surgical Robots Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product6.1 Robotic Systems6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Instruments and Accessories6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Services6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Application7.1 Gynecological Surgery7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Urological Surgery7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Neurosurgery7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Orthopedic Surgery7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Other Applications7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End-User8.1 Hospitals8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Others8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.1.1 United States9.1.1.1 Market Trends9.1.1.2 Market Forecast9.1.2 Canada9.1.2.1 Market Trends9.1.2.2 Market Forecast9.2 Asia Pacific9.2.1 China9.2.1.1 Market Trends9.2.1.2 Market Forecast9.2.2 Japan9.2.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2.2 Market Forecast9.2.3 India9.2.3.1 Market Trends9.2.3.2 Market Forecast9.2.4 South Korea9.2.4.1 Market Trends9.2.4.2 Market Forecast9.2.5 Australia9.2.5.1 Market Trends9.2.5.2 Market Forecast9.2.6 Indonesia9.2.6.1 Market Trends9.2.6.2 Market Forecast9.2.7 Others9.2.7.1 Market Trends9.2.7.2 Market Forecast9.3 Europe9.3.1 Germany9.3.1.1 Market Trends9.3.1.2 Market Forecast9.3.2 France9.3.2.1 Market Trends9.3.2.2 Market Forecast9.3.3 United Kingdom9.3.3.1 Market Trends9.3.3.2 Market Forecast9.3.4 Italy9.3.4.1 Market Trends9.3.4.2 Market Forecast9.3.5 Spain9.3.5.1 Market Trends9.3.5.2 Market Forecast9.3.6 Russia9.3.6.1 Market Trends9.3.6.2 Market Forecast9.3.7 Others9.3.7.1 Market Trends9.3.7.2 Market Forecast9.4 Latin America9.4.1 Brazil9.4.1.1 Market Trends9.4.1.2 Market Forecast9.4.2 Mexico9.4.2.1 Market Trends9.4.2.2 Market Forecast9.4.3 Others9.4.3.1 Market Trends9.4.3.2 Market Forecast9.5 Middle East and Africa9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country9.5.3 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Indicators 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Accuray Incorporated14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio14.3.1.3 Financials14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.2 Auris Health Inc.14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3 CMR Surgical14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3.3 Financials14.3.4 Corindus Vascular Robotics14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio14.3.5 Intuitive Surgical14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio14.3.5.3 Financials14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.6 Maxar Technologies Limited14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6.3 Financials14.3.7 Mazor Robotics Ltd.14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8 Medrobotics Corporation14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.9 Medtronic14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.10 Renishaw14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio14.3.10.3 Financials 14.3.11 Smith & Nephew14.3.11.1 Company Overview14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio14.3.11.3 Financials14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.12 SRI International Inc.14.3.12.1 Company Overview14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.13 Stryker Corporation14.3.13.1 Company Overview14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio14.3.13.3 Financials14.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.14 Think Surgical14.3.14.1 Company Overview14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio14.3.14.3 Financials14.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.15 Transenterix Inc.14.3.15.1 Company Overview14.3.15.2 Product Portfolio14.3.15.3 Financials 14.3.16 Verb Surgical14.3.16.1 Company Overview14.3.16.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.17 Zimmer Biomet14.3.17.1 Company Overview14.3.17.2 Product Portfolio14.3.17.3 Financials14.3.17.4 SWOT Analysis

