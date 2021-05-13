Insights On The Sugar Alcohol Global Market To 2027 - Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sugar alcohol Market by Type, Form and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sugar alcohol is considered safe for human consumption, owing to its purity (lack of additives). Purity level, concentration, and grade of the alcohol depend on its end use. It is derived from various sources, including sugarcane, sugar beet, molasses, grains, fruits, and others. The global sugar alcohol market was valued at $3,360 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $4,800.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2027. Contrary to what the name may suggest, a sugar alcohol is neither a sugar nor an alcoholic beverage, they are white, water-soluble solids that occur naturally or are produced industrially from sugars. Owing to their sweetening and texturizing properties, sugar alcohols have numerous applications across various industries.Application of reduced sugar, sugar-free, and low-calorie diets has provided a means to reduce obesity and diabetes. Moreover, owing to rise in epidemic of obesity and diabetes, the demand for sugar alcohols as low-calorie sweeteners has thereby gained momentum. Furthermore, consumer inclination toward a healthier lifestyle has created focus on low-calorie food products and sugar alternatives such as polyols. In addition, the application of polyols (sugar alcohols) in the pharmaceutical industry has risen exponentially. Rise in consumption of nutraceutical among consumers in the form of functional foods, dietary supplements, and functional beverages boosts the growth of the sugar alcohol market. This is attributed to the fact that polyols are used in numerous pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products, owing to their coating, sweetening, emollient, bulking, anti-crystallizing, and stabilizing properties. However, the high production costs of sugar alcohol as compared to sugar, can be expected to hamper the growth of the market.On the contrary, manufacturers can explore the opportunities in the Asia-pacific region since consumers are investing more in food and nutraceutical products, that will add value to their choice of living a healthy lifestyle. And hence, healthier food options are anticipated to gain higher traction in the coming years.According to the global sugar alcohol market report, the market is segmented on the basis of type, form, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into sorbitol, xylitol, mannitol, maltitol, isomalt, and others. By form, it is classified into powder & crystal and liquid & syrup. Depending on application, it is distributed into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players operating in the global sugar alcohol market include Cargill Incorporated, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Roquette Freres SA, Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co. Ltd, Tate & Lyle PLC Atlantic Chemicals Trading GmbH, Associated British Foods plc (SPI Pharma), and DuPont. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current sugar alcohol market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2021 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis, market size, segmentation assist in determining the prevailing sugar alcohol market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the sugar alcohol industry.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Porter's five forces analysis3.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer3.2.3. Threat of new entrants3.2.4. Threat of substitute3.2.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry3.3. Top player positioning3.4. Market dynamics snapshot3.4.1. Drivers3.4.1.1. Rise in demand for polyols in food industry3.4.1.2. Rise in prevalence of obesity and diabetes3.4.1.3. Increase in demand for polyols in pharmaceutical applications3.4.2. Restraint3.4.2.1. High production costs3.4.3. Opportunities3.4.3.1. Exploring demand in Asia-Pacific region3.4.3.2. Product development and innovation3.5. Parent market analysis3.6. Market share analysis3.7. COVID-19 impact on Sugar alcohol market CHAPTER 4: SUGAR ALCOHOL MARKET, BY TYPE4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.2. Sorbitol4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast4.2.3. Market analysis by country4.3. Xylitol4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast4.3.3. Market analysis by country4.4. Mannitol4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast4.4.3. Market analysis by country4.5. Maltitol4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.5.2. Market size and forecast4.5.3. Market analysis by country4.6. Isomalt4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.6.2. Market size and forecast4.6.3. Market analysis by country4.7. Other4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.7.2. Market size and forecast4.7.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 5: SUGAR ALCOHOL MARKET, BY FORM5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast5.2. Powder & crystal5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast5.2.3. Market analysis by country5.3. Liquid & syrup5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast5.3.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 6: SUGAR ALCOHOL MARKET, BY APPLICATION6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market size and forecast6.2. Food & beverage6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast6.2.3. Market analysis by country6.3. Pharmaceutical6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast6.3.3. Market analysis by country6.4. Cosmetics & personal care6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast6.4.3. Market analysis by country6.5. Others6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.5.2. Market size and forecast6.5.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 7: SUGAR ALCOHOL MARKET, BY REGION7.1. Overview7.2. North America7.3. Europe7.4. Asia-Pacific7.5. LAMEAFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5g1vxm

