Insights On The Streaming Devices Global Market To 2027 - Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast

The global streaming devices market size was valued at $8.00 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $18.97 billion by 2027, growing at CAGR of 13.2% from 2019 to 2027. Streaming is a technology which is used to deliver content to various devices such as computers, laptops, tablets and mobile devices through the internet. Streaming transmits data by usually two means that is audio and video. In addition, it helps in connecting television or home theater to the Internet and allows to stream video and music from online services.By using streaming platforms, user can view a video and hear online without being downloaded on a host computer or device. Streaming technology helps organizations to modernize their daily operations such as live table conferences, scheduling meetings, and interacting internally with customers or clients, which is increasing its adoption among the enterprises. Providing secured video streaming services with encrypted on-demand and live video streaming becomes a differentiating factor influencing the customers to subscribe to these services. Key players such as Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, are continuously developing top streaming services and updating their content libraries to attract global customers.The growth of the streaming devices market is driven by substantial increase in demand for live streamed content and rise in popularity of video game streaming devices. However, limitation of bandwidth, thus restrains the growth of the market. Furthermore, surge in need for advanced technologies in video platforms to improve video quality offers lucrative opportunities for the market to grow.The streaming devices market is segmented based of component, sales channel, price range, application, end use and region. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into hardware and software. 