Insights On The Straddle Carrier Global Market To 2027 - 41 Companies Profiled Including Kalmar And Konecranes Among Others

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 137-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Global Straddle Carrier Market to Reach 13 Thousand Units by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Straddle Carrier estimated at 10.9 Thousand Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 13 Thousand Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the period 2020-2027. The U.S. Market is Estimated at 2.9 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGRThe Straddle Carrier market in the U.S. is estimated at 2.9 Thousand Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 2.6 Thousand Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR. Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Combilift Material Handling Solutions

Kalmar

Konecranes

Liebherr-International AG

Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Straddle Carrier Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

