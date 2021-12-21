Insights On The Sterilization Services Global Market To 2030 - Rise In Incidence Of Hospital-Acquired Infections Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sterilization Services Market by Method, Mode of Delivery and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sterilization services market was valued at $3,381 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5,594 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Sterilization is a process that is used to inhibit the growth of microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, and prions, which are present in the environment or on surfaces. Healthcare settings require constant sterilization, cleaning, and disinfection to eliminate microbes from pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and biological culture media.Increase in number of surgical procedures, rise in incidence of hospital-acquired infections, increase in geriatric population, technological advancements in sterilization equipment, and surge in incidence of chronic diseases across the globe act as the key driving forces of the global sterilization services market. In addition, increase in outsourcing of sterilization services among hospitals and pharmaceutical & medical device companies augment the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in use of E-beam sterilization and increase in awareness of environmental & personal hygiene due to COVID-19 fuel the growth of the market. However, concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed instruments are expected to restrain the growth of the sterilization services market. Conversely, high market growth potential in emerging countries is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.The sterilization services market is segmented into method, mode of delivery, end user, and region. On the basis of method, the market is categorized into ethylene oxide (ETO) sterilization, gamma sterilization, E-beam sterilization, and other methods. By mode of delivery, it is divided into off-site sterilization services and on-site sterilization services. The off-site sterilization services segment is further divided into ethylene oxide (ETO) sterilization, gamma sterilization, E-beam sterilization, and other methods. The on-site sterilization services segment is further divided into ethylene oxide (ETO) sterilization, gamma sterilization, E-beam sterilization, and other methods. Depending on end user, it is categorized into hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & medical device companies, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.2.2. Top winning strategies3.3. Porter's five force analysis3.4. Top player positioning, 20203.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Rise in incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs)3.5.1.2. Upsurge in likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks3.5.1.3. Increase in number of surgical procedures across the globe3.5.1.4. Rise in use of E-beam sterilization3.5.2. Restraint3.5.2.1. Concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed instruments3.5.3. Opportunities3.5.3.1. High market growth potential in emerging markets3.5.4. Impact analysis3.6. Covid-19 Impact analysis on sterilization services market CHAPTER 4: STERILIZATION SERVICES MARKET, BY METHOD4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.2. Ethylene oxide (ETO) sterilization4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Gamma Sterilization4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country4.4. E-beam sterilization4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.3. Market analysis, by country4.5. Other methods4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.5.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: STERILIZATION SERVICES MARKET, BY MODE OF DELIVERY5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast5.2. On-site sterilization services5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.2. Market analysis, by country5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by type5.3. Off-site sterilization services5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.2. Market analysis, by country5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by type CHAPTER 6: STERILIZATION SERVICES MARKET, BY END USER6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market size and forecast6.2. Hospitals & clinics6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.2. Market analysis, by country6.3. Pharmaceutical & medical device companies6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.2. Market analysis, by country6.4. Other end users6.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region6.4.2. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: STERILIZATION SERVICES MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES8.1. E-BEAM SERVICES, INC.8.1.1. Company overview8.1.2. Company snapshot8.1.3. Operating business segments8.1.4. Product portfolio8.2. FORTIVE CORPORATION8.2.1. Company overview8.2.2. Company snapshot8.2.3. Operating business segments8.2.4. Product portfolio8.2.5. Business performance8.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.3. H. W. ANDERSEN PRODUCTS LTD.8.3.1. Company overview8.3.2. Company snapshot8.3.3. Operating business segments8.3.4. Product portfolio8.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments8.4. MEDISTRI SA.8.4.1. Company overview8.4.2. Company snapshot8.4.3. Operating business segments8.4.4. Product portfolio8.5. METALL ZUG AG8.5.1. Company overview8.5.2. Company snapshot8.5.3. Operating business segments8.5.4. Product portfolio8.5.5. Business performance8.6. MMM GROUP8.6.1. Company overview8.6.2. Company snapshot8.6.3. Operating business segments8.6.4. Product portfolio8.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments8.7. NOXILIZER INC8.7.1. Company overview8.7.2. Company snapshot8.7.3. Operating business segments8.7.4. Product portfolio8.8. SOTERA HEALTH LLC.8.8.1. Company overview8.8.2. Company snapshot8.8.3. Operating business segments8.8.4. Product portfolio8.8.5. Business performance8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.9. STERIS PLC8.9.1. Company overview8.9.2. Company snapshot8.9.3. Operating business segments8.9.4. Product portfolio8.9.5. Business performance8.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.10. STRYKER CORPORATION8.10.1. Company overview8.10.2. Company snapshot8.10.3. Operating business segments8.10.4. Product portfolio8.10.5. Business performance

