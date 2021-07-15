Insights On The Stem Cell Banking Global Market To 2026 - By Product Type, Service Type, Bank Type, Utilization, Application And Region

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stem Cell Banking Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The global stem cell banking market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Stem cell banking is one of the most promising as well as the fastest growing segment of the next-generation stem cell therapy. It is the process of extracting, freezing and storing stem cells for potential future use. Some of the sources through which stem cells are obtained include embryo, umbilical cord, cord blood, placenta and bone marrow. These cells are used for treating a number of different diseases including diabetes, thalassemia, leukemia, sickle cell anemia and cardiac diseases. Moreover, they are also employed for generating platelets, red blood cells and white blood cells. The potential of stem cells to regenerate has led to their applications in tissue engineering, gene therapy and regenerative medicines. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global stem cell banking market to reach a value of US$ 21.5 Billion by 2026. Global Stem Cell Banking Market Drivers:

While the average human life expectancy has increased owing to the advancements in medical science, human aging is still associated with several diseases. Thus, the elevating count of geriatric population will drive the demand for stem cell therapy in the coming years.

Regulatory authorities as well as non-governmental organizations (NGO), across both developed and emerging regions, are taking initiatives for instilling awareness amongst consumers about the therapeutic potentials of stem cells, thereby influencing the stem cell banking market growth.

Increasing fertility rates has led to a rise in the number of children across the globe. This offers lucrative opportunities for preserving the umbilical cord of infants which contains hematopoietic (blood) stem cells.

Some of the other factors which are catalyzing the growth of the market include escalating disposable incomes, increasing approval of clinical trials in stem cell research, growing prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements.

Competitive Landscape:The market is fragmented in nature with the presence various international as well as regional players.

Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

CBR Systems Inc.

China Cord Blood Corporation

Cordlife

Cordvida

Cryo-Cell International, Inc.

Cryo-Save AG (A Group of Esperite)

Cryoviva India

Lifecell

Smart Cells International Ltd

Viacord

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Properties4.3 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Stem Cell Banking Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Product Type5.5 Market Breakup by Service Type5.6 Market Breakup by Bank Type5.7 Market Breakup by Utilization5.8 Market Breakup by Application5.9 Market Breakup by Region5.10 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Adult Stem Cells6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Human Embryonic Cells6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 IPS Cells6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Service Type7.1 Sample Preservation and Storage7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Sample Analysis7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Sample Processing7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Sample Collection and Transportation7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Bank Type8.1 Private8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Public8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Utilization9.1 Used9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Unused9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Application10.1 Personalized Banking Applications10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Research Applications10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Clinical Applications10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Region11.1 North America11.1.1 Market Trends11.1.2 Market Forecast11.2 Europe11.2.1 Market Trends11.2.2 Market Forecast11.3 Asia Pacific11.3.1 Market Trends11.3.2 Market Forecast11.4 Middle East and Africa11.4.1 Market Trends11.4.2 Market Forecast11.5 Latin America11.5.1 Market Trends11.5.2 Market Forecast 12 Global Stem Cell Banking Industry: SWOT Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Strengths12.3 Weaknesses12.4 Opportunities12.5 Threats 13 Global Stem Cell Banking Industry: Value Chain Analysis 14 Global Stem Cell Banking Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis14.1 Overview14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers14.4 Degree of Competition14.5 Threat of New Entrants14.6 Threat of Substitutes 15 Global Stem Cell Banking Industry: Price Analysis 16 Competitive Landscape16.1 Market Structure16.2 Key Players16.3 Profiles of Key Players16.3.1 CBR Systems Inc.16.3.2 China Cord Blood Corporation16.3.3 Cordlife16.3.4 Cordvida16.3.5 Cryo-Cell International, Inc.16.3.6 Cryo-Save AG (A Group of Esperite)16.3.7 Cryoviva India16.3.8 Lifecell16.3.9 Smart Cells International Ltd 16.3.10 Viacord

