Insights On The Sports Technology Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Apple, Catapult Sports And Infosys Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Technology Market Research Report by Technology, by Sports Types, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Technology Market Research Report by Technology, by Sports Types, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Sports Technology Market size was estimated at USD 11.70 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 13.74 billion in 2021, at a CAGR 17.75% to reach USD 31.21 billion by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Sports Technology Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Sports Technology Market, including Apple Inc., Catapult Sports, ChyronHego Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Modern Times Group MTG, Oracle Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, SAP SE, Sony Corporation, Stats LLC, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Sports Technology Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Sports Technology Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Sports Technology Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Sports Technology Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Sports Technology Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Sports Technology Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Sports Technology Market?

Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Dynamics5.1. Introduction5.2. Drivers5.2.1. Increasing number of sports leagues and prize pool events5.2.2. Rising demand for audience engagement5.2.3. Growing penetration of eSports5.3. Restraints5.3.1. Ethical and security issues5.4. Opportunities5.4.1. Advancements and innovations in sports technology to enhance the sports experience and training5.4.2. Adoption of IoT technologies for the management of stadium infrastructure5.4.3. Integration of virtual and augmented reality in sports5.5. Challenges5.5.1. Influence of domestic tariffs and trade routes 6. Sports Technology Market, by Technology6.1. Introduction6.2. Device6.2.1. Camera6.2.2. Digital Signage6.2.3. Wearables6.3. eSports6.3.1. Sponsorship & Advertisement6.3.2. Tickets & Merchandise6.4. Smart Stadium6.4.1. Software6.4.1.1. Building Automation6.4.1.2. Event Management6.4.1.3. Stadium & Public Security6.5. Sports Analytics 7. Sports Technology Market, by Sports Types7.1. Introduction7.2. American Football/Rugby7.3. Baseball7.4. Basketball7.5. Cricket7.6. Esports7.7. Golf7.8. Ice Hockey7.9. Soccer7.10. Tennis 8. Americas Sports Technology Market8.1. Introduction8.2. Argentina8.3. Brazil8.4. Canada8.5. Mexico8.6. United States 9. Asia-Pacific Sports Technology Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Australia9.3. China9.4. India9.5. Indonesia9.6. Japan9.7. Malaysia9.8. Philippines9.9. Singapore9.10. South Korea9.11. Taiwan9.12. Thailand 10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Sports Technology Market10.1. Introduction10.2. France10.3. Germany10.4. Italy10.5. Netherlands10.6. Qatar10.7. Russia10.8. Saudi Arabia10.9. South Africa10.10. Spain10.11. United Arab Emirates10.12. United Kingdom

11. Competitive Landscape11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix11.1.1. Quadrants11.1.2. Business Strategy11.1.3. Product Satisfaction11.2. Market Ranking Analysis11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player11.4. Competitive Scenario11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement11.4.4. Investment & Funding11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

12. Company Usability Profiles12.1. Apple Inc.12.2. Catapult Sports12.3. ChyronHego Corporation12.4. Cisco Systems, Inc.12.5. Fujitsu Limited12.6. HCL Technologies Limited12.7. IBM Corporation12.8. Infosys Limited12.9. Modern Times Group MTG12.10. Oracle Corporation12.11. Panasonic Corporation12.12. SAP SE12.13. Sony Corporation12.14. Stats LLC12.15. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

13. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t3dpn5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-sports-technology-global-market-to-2026---featuring-apple-catapult-sports-and-infosys-among-others-301400655.html

SOURCE Research and Markets